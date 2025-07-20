LiveHome / Sport / NetballTactix v Pulse live updates: ANZ Premiership elimination finalNZ Herald20 Jul, 2025 07:20 AMQuick ReadSubscribe to listenAccess to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.Subscribe nowAlready a subscriber? Sign in hereListening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditThe Pulse and Tactix play off for a spot in the final. Photo / PhotosportThe Pulse and Tactix play off for a spot in the final. Photo / PhotosportAdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.The Tactix host the Pulse in the ANZ Premiership elimination final with the winner advancing to the final to face the Mystics.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInReddit