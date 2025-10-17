Interim Silver Ferns head coach Yvette McCausland-Durie said both Burger and Jackson embody the values and standards expected of Silver Ferns leaders.

“Karin is a natural leader who sets the tone through her work ethic, competitiveness, and unwavering commitment to the team. She brings real connection to the group and has a great ability to support and challenge in equal measure,” McCausland-Durie said.

“Kelly has continued to impress with her maturity and presence on and off the court. Together, they’ll provide strong and balanced leadership for this campaign.”

McCausland-Durie also highlighted the importance of the wider leadership group, which includes Burger, Jackson, Kate Heffernan, Grace Nweke and now Elisapeta Toeava, who has been added to the group for the upcoming series.

“Leadership within the Silver Ferns is shared, and this group plays a crucial role in driving standards and ensuring alignment across the team,” she said.

“It’s really exciting to have Elisapeta join the leadership team. She brings a unique energy and perspective, and her voice will add real value to the group alongside Karin, Kelly, Kate and Grace.”

Burger, Jackson, Heffernan and Nweke were all given a chance to captain or vice captain the side during the Taini Jamison Trophy sweep of South Africa, after which Nweke made a plea for Dame Noeline Taurua’s return. However days later Netball New Zealand confirmed Taurua would be sidelined for the remainder of the 2025 season following failed attempts at mediation.

The Silver Ferns will face Australia in the Constellation Cup Series before heading to Scotland and England as part of their Northern Tour.