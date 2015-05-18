Kayla Cullen of the Northern Mystics gets a pass away in the match against the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic at Trusts Stadium last night. Photo / Getty Images

Polish and poise mixed with lapses in intensity give something to work on.

The Mystics have sewn up the top spot on the transtasman league's New Zealand conference ladder with two rounds to spare.

But they will need to spend those two rounds addressing their routine lapses in intensity, after making hard work of the Magic last night, despite holding a nine-goal lead at the first break.

In a slick opening quarter performance the Mystics looked a side capable of causing the top Australian sides real trouble in the playoffs, finding the right blend of polish and poise with their trademark flamboyance to rocket out to a 17-8 lead over the second-placed Magic.

After the rollicking start, the Mystics did not win another quarter, as the visitors threatened to pull off a stunning comeback over the second half. But each time the Magic closed to within three goals, the Mystics seemed to kick back into gear and eke out some more breathing space, eventually securing a hard fought five-goal win.

There was anticipation in the lead-up whether Silver Ferns skipper Casey Kopua would make her long-awaited return to the court last night following a devastating knee injury. But the inspirational defender, who is bidding to prove her fitness ahead of the August World Cup, remained on the bench - although judging by her intensity in the warm-up, her return is not far off.

The Magic were seeking to put the bitter memories of the draw that played out the last time the two sides met in round six.

The Magic were in control for most of that game, until the Mystics came to life in the final five minutes, closing to within two goals with 20 seconds on the clock. Somehow the Mystics managed to snatch a draw, courtesy of two Maria Tutaia long bombs.

Looking sharp and refreshed after a bye last weekend, the Mystics had a much more convincing start than they did last time the two sides met, with the Auckland side barely putting a foot wrong in a polished opening stanza.

The Mystics attack line of Cathrine Latu, Maria Tutaia, Camilla Lees and Laura Langman were sighting each other early and letting the ball go, while defensively Kayla Cullen and Serena Guthrie picked up some impressive ball. The home side also had a steady supply of ball from an unusually error-ridden Magic attack.

Having outplayed the Magic right across the court in the opening spell, the Mystics had a commanding lead at the first break. But the chief concern for the Auckland side this season has been their inability to push on once they work themselves into a strong position.

Those concerns once again emerged last night as the Mystics dropped their intensity in the second period, allowing the Magic back into the match. Finding better fluency on attack, the Waikato-Bay of Plenty side set about eating their way into the home side's lead, bringing the deficit back to 29-23 at halftime.

It was to get even more uncomfortable on the Mystics bench in the second half, with the home side's lead whittled down to just three goals five minutes into the third spell.

An attacking error from the Magic later in the spell helped the Mystics restore a six-goal lead heading into the final turn.

Mystics 54

Magic 49