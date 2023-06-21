Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio in action. Photo / Photosport

Performance culture is the top focus for the Silver Ferns leadership group, as they look to establish a team environment which will carry them to the Netball World Cup title.

The 15-strong unit of 12 players — featuring six World Cup debutants — and three reserves have convened for their maiden training session ahead of the first of three camps starting in Auckland on June 27.

Dame Noeline Taurua has made gaining competence under pressure the major focus of their preparations.

The coach said while high stakes scenarios are difficult to mimic at training, she’s finding ways to test her stock.

“To understand how people work and also when people need help or support. Depending on the strategy that we’re putting ourselves under, I’m already pre-empting some of the areas that I know we get stressed out on.”

Taurua said the first training session has her very excited.

“The work the players have done to lead themselves into this place and also what they’ve done at their clubs has really set us a strong foundation. We’ve shifted from Quad Series — let alone Commonwealth Games — so I feel we’ve got a good start.”

Captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio said their values consist of ‘play to win’, ‘united’, ‘ruthless’, ‘explosive’ and ‘dominant’.

“It’s an area we’re really owning on and off the court as well. So we’re to present that to the team and use it to drive everything we do.”

Ekenasio said they can re-establish the culture by testing the limits of their capabilities.

“Kind of pushing that to the ends of where we think it can go, because it’s only pushing past those points where you get to develop a real sense of ‘yeah this is actually all good’ or ‘nah, maybe we need to change it slightly’.”

Taurua has explained former Silver Fern Laura Langman’s role for when she joins their preparations.

The 163-cap midcourter is in the country next week for a World Cup-winning captains meet-up, and will join New Zealand’s camp.

She’s based on the Sunshine Coast, where the Silver Ferns will hold their second camp from July 5.

Taurua said Langman will work their skill sets and lift the intensity of their warm-ups and cool-downs.

“Once we set our strategy, there’ll be little skill sets she’ll be able to pick up and move on. Because we’re working on a few things that are new, we just need to lay the foundations and then we know specifically where the next stage will be.”