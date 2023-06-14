Gina Crampton of the Silver Ferns. Photo / Photosport

Next month’s Netball World Cup is poised to be Gina Crampton’s international swansong.

The Silver Ferns midcourter will take an extended break from the sport next year to join her partner — former All Blacks Sevens player Fa’asiu Fuatai — in the United States, ruling her out of the ANZ Premiership and international seasons.

The 31-year-old will not return to New Zealand until the end of 2024, or 2025.

Crampton will lead the midcourt unit — also featuring Maddy Gordon, Whitney Souness and Kate Heffernan — as part of the 15-strong squad heading for the World Cup in Cape Town, and said the end of another World Cup cycle feels like the right time to change things up.

“I would imagine it would be my last pinnacle event so it’s added a little bit of extra fuel to the fire and I definitely want to make it a memorable one and put out good performances.”

The 63-test veteran said the body is still in good shape and the decision is motivated by other factors.

“I went back and forth every day with it a few months ago but I’m at that age [of thinking] if I want to have a family. It’s after a pinnacle event so I wanted to definitely stay around until the World Cup and put my hand up for that.”

Crampton — who was part of the 2019 World Cup-winning team — said there is little chance of her playing any netball in New York.

“Unfortunately, they have no idea what netball is. When I went over there last year, no one had a clue what it was. It’s obviously super hard to get a working visa over there so I’m maybe looking at some study options or continuing my coaching business from afar.”

The specialist wing attack will be 33 by the end of next year but will still consider a return to the sport in 2025.

“Never say never. I’d love to but it really depends what happens in the time leading up to that and if people still want me or not because that’s also an issue. So we will see.”

Crampton says the prospect of moving into coaching upon her return is appealing, noting the greatest crash course has been learning from Silver Ferns mentor Dame Noeline Taurua.

“If I was to coach, I’d definitely be pinching a lot of her training tips and the way she runs things. I guess that’s the cool thing about it. You go through having so many different coaches and teams, you take little bits from everyone you come across and go through this journey with.”

Taurua said Crampton had carried a heavy workload for the national team in recent years and praised her commitment to the sport.

“Gina has been a rock in our attacking end for a number of years now and while we will miss the skill set and netball knowledge that she brings to the game, we also believe the wellbeing of our athletes is a key part of our programme.

“We will remain in contact with Gina during her time away, but we wish her all the best for whatever lies ahead next year.”