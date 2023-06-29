Former Silver Ferns captain Laura Langman during a training session. Photo / Photosport

Laura Langman has revealed her most critical piece of advice for the Silver Ferns ahead of their Netball World Cup title defence.

The 163-test veteran has been brought in by Dame Noeline Taurua for New Zealand’s first pre-tournament camp taking place in Auckland and will also join their second camp on the Sunshine Coast from July 5 ahead of the tournament that starts on July 28.

The former midcourter was part of the 2019 World Cup-winning side, in which she played alongside current Silver Ferns Jane Watson, Karin Burger, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Gina Crampton and Phoenix Karaka.

Langman is a keen source of inspiration for the group, especially the three World Cup debutants in the midcourt — Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan and Whitney Souness.

When questioned on her top piece of advice for the team, the veteran told Newstalk ZB’s D’Arcy Waldegrave success in big tournaments is about self-awareness.

“Knowing yourself and knowing what you’ve got and knowing what you don’t have and not getting too hung up on that because you’re in a team for a reason. What you don’t have, hopefully one of the bros has it.”

Langman said her role in camp centres around the technicalities of the warm-up.

“That sounds ridiculous when I say it out loud. It’s how that will unfold at the World Cup. You get to a point where they become a little bit tedious, so we’re trying to make sure we get bang for our buck in terms of what we’re putting in is what we want to get out.

“I’ve been involved in making sure we’re not just going through the motions and we’re actually being specific around our time and energy with what we’re doing.”

The 15-strong squad of 12 players and three reserves initially came under fire for the exclusion of standout Northern Mystics wing attack Peta Toeava.

But Langman said Taurua has struck a happy medium between youth and experience.

“The team has a fantastic mix of those that have been there, done that and the up-and-comers that will be around for a trillion years to come. When I walked in - boom - it was the first thing. I think the balance is awesome.”