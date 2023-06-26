DJ Souness will be on the decks in the changing rooms as the Silver Ferns go into camp ahead of next month’s Netball World Cup in South Africa.

The 15-strong squad — featuring 12 players and three reserves — has assembled in Auckland for three days of rigorous conditioning and strategy.

Midcourter Whitney Souness moonlights as a DJ by night, having taken a course in 2020 before studying the art further.

The 27-year-old, who specialises in R&B, hip-hop and afrobeats is happy to take responsibility for setting the mood.

“I worked at a club for a little bit and then did some weddings and events. I got to do some of the girls in my team’s 21sts. It’s fun and cool.”

Whitney Souness moonlights as a DJ specialising in R&B, hip-hop and afrobeats. Photo / Photosport

The camps will also give Dame Noeline Taurua a chance to determine how best to link the midcourt with the defensive end, with the wing defence position a head-scratcher.

With no clear specialist, the options are either to invest in Kate Heffernan — who has played mostly centre domestically — or shift stand-out goal defence Karin Burger to the midcourt.

The latter would disrupt Burger’s fruitful Mainland Tactix partnership with Jane Watson, who Taurua has already indicated to be the likely goal keep.

Souness has been the go-to wing attack for the Central Pulse this year and will be up against Gina Crampton, Maddy Gordon and Heffernan for game time in the midcourt.

Souness said there is very little between them.

“Everyone’s fit and fast and you’ve got to show up with your A-game every time. It’s a good battle out there though to push and be against each other and really work hard in the high-performance environment we’ve got.”

With regard to personal development, becoming a fully-fledged centre-wing attack hybrid is Souness’ main priority.

The Pulse stalwart has had barely any game time at centre in the ANZ Premiership, despite being preferred there internationally in recent times.

Souness is also striving to improve her defence.

“I want to try to pick up some more ball and also to keep consistent in my game. I’ve had a big lift from my previous years. I wasn’t too good with the ball. I’d let some passes slip and get my error rate up, so I’m really trying to lower that.”

Whitney Souness of New Zealand during the fourth Constellation Cup test on the Gold Coast. Photo / Photosport

The presence of Laura Langman in camp looms as a major highlight for the group.

The 163-test centre is joining New Zealand’s first two camps to assist Taurua with skill sets, warm-ups and cool-downs.

Souness — who played alongside Langman before her international retirement in 2020 — is desperate to soak in as much wisdom as possible.

“I think she brings this intensity to the game that not many players have. She’s got X-factor and she works hard, so I think she’ll bring that lift. It’s contagious, so seeing someone bring that energy in will make us want to work hard.”

The Silver Ferns have undergone fitness testing throughout the ANZ Premiership to ensure they cope with Taurua’s lofty conditioning standards.

“I have no doubt there is reasoning behind that,” Souness said. “I think it’s going to be a big push for all of us, so that’s why she’s wanted us to come in fit and strong and ready for what’s to come.”

Souness said training intensity will peak at new heights.

“Definitely a lot of hard work mentally and physically. I think we’re trying to do something different; change our game plan and just [add] some more flavour and new things.”

The Silver Ferns will travel to the Sunshine Coast for their next camp starting July 5, with the third back in Auckland from July 14.

The World Cup runs from July 28 to August 6.