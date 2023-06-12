Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

Netball World Cup: Dame Noeline Taurua’s plan to diversify Silver Ferns’ attack

Nathan Limm
By
3 mins to read
Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Photosport

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Photosport

Dame Noeline Taurua is concocting a plan to ensure the Silver Ferns have a multi-dimensional attack strategy at next month’s Netball World Cup in South Africa.

The New Zealand team will unite for three pre-tournament

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport