Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Photosport

Dame Noeline Taurua is concocting a plan to ensure the Silver Ferns have a multi-dimensional attack strategy at next month’s Netball World Cup in South Africa.

The New Zealand team will unite for three pre-tournament camps across Auckland and the Sunshine Coast, the first starting on June 27.

International opposition are expected to target 21-year-old shooter Grace Nweke because of her imposing height, at 1.93 metres.

Past Northern Mystics sides have been guilty of being one-dimensional because of the effectiveness of lobbing the pass into Nweke under the hoop.

Maia Wilson, Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Te Paea Selby-Rickit — all named in the 15-strong Silver Ferns World Cup squad — can play both attacking positions in the circle.

Taurua said it is an area they have been slowly chipping away at.

“We’ve got to work — whenever we’re together — to find the best combinations. But I also know we’ve got to have a moving or rotating circle so I know with the other three we can definitely enter into that space.”

One partnership which has proved dominant is the Mainland Tactix defensive pairing of Jane Watson and Karin Burger.

The duo combined for 113 deflections during the ANZ Premiership with Burger also making an unmatched 39 interceptions.

Taurua said they will definitely look to keep them together, with Burger also an option at wing defence.

Jane Watson, of the Tactix. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The coach is yet to decide on her primary goal keep, but said Watson is a clear leader having been part of the 2019 World Cup winning side.

“She’s the most experienced and she’s a ball-getter. But I also know Jane can play goal defence as well. For that reason, I don’t want to cement anybody in one position because I know we can work different combinations.”

The coach said the adaptability of their 15-strong squad gives them plenty of options.

“We also know the combination between Kelly Jury and Phoenix Karaka — who were together at the Commonwealth Games — is also very strong.”

While those two defensive pairings are well established, Taurua said there is still testing to do.

“We haven’t even chosen between Kelly and Karin. So if I can get those combinations within our camps and consolidate them, then I know — depending on the opposition we play — I can sort of marry the right combination against them.”

Identifying partnerships in the midcourt is another key objective for Taurua.

“You’ll be able to work another combination with the wing defence and the centre. That’s where Kate Heffernan can come back and Maddy Gordon in the middle.”

With Gina Crampton the specialist wing attack, the battle for the centre bib between Heffernan, Gordon and Whitney Souness will be intense.

Heffernan took midcourter of the tournament honours during January’s Quad Series, while Souness had the position during the Commonwealth Games and Gordon looked to be the form centre of the ANZ Premiership.

“We know what Maddy can do at ANZ level but she hasn’t been proven at international level. But just going off the skill sets, we think she’ll be formidable there too.”

Taurua is already deep into opposition analysis and said fellow tournament heavyweights Australia, England and Jamaica have been under her microscope.

“We’ve been following them since 2019 to be honest. Every time we’ve been out there tracking their numbers and tracking what they’re currently doing as individuals so we’re very clear about the personnel.”

The World Cup runs from July 28 to August 6.