Tears are flowing in the Silver Ferns camp after getting their Netball World Cup dream ripped apart by England in the semifinals in Cape Town.

Francesca Williams’ match-winning intercept saw the Roses take control in the fourth quarter after scores were locked at 32-all after 45 minutes.

New Zealand captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio is ruing late errors.

“It’s real devastating for us. We’re feeling really heartbroken as well, especially knowing we really were in it for the three quarters and I think we really stood up. It’s been the story for us so far - that fourth quarter - but I really thought we had our chances as well.”

The 14-8 final-quarter defeat continues the trend - set against South Africa and Jamaica - of faltering at the final hurdle.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua sums up the performance.

“We were under massive pressure right throughout the game. At times, it was ebbing and flowing but probably in the last six or seven minutes, things started to fall apart a wee bit.

“When there are gaps or we aren’t able to stand up to pressure, the turnover happens. We just need to go into tomorrow’s game looking to be better than we were today. I can only be proud of where they are. They’ve done their best.”

England’s suffocating defence saw the Ferns struggle to find space in the shooting circle, putting up only 41 attempts compared to England’s 54.

Goal keep Kelly Jury put in a standout performance, forcing numerous turnovers and dominating veteran English goal shoot Eleanor Cardwell, who sunk only 25 from 31 attempts.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio (Captain) of New Zealand Silver Ferns during the Netball World Cup. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Jury admitted it was frustrating seeing so many basic mistakes.

“They’ve been popping up right throughout the tournament for us and they’re just not good enough. They are both individual and as a collective. It’s on all of us because we’re putting that kind of pressure on each other.”

Numerous wayward passes - culminating in two crucial turnovers in the fourth quarter - proved the Ferns’ downfall.

Ekenasio said they were flummoxed by the Roses’ defence and ran out of ideas.

Players during the Netball World Cup 2023, Semi Final 1 match between England and New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

“England really stood up. I don’t care how long it takes to get the ball in as long as we get it in and we’ve got 100 percent options. I think we just didn’t quite have that in the end.”

Meanwhile, England coach Jess Thirlby is beaming after leading her side to their maiden World Cup final.

“Really typically, very proud. I’m a little bit overwhelmed with what the team has just been able to do. I think to win a game in that way is that most satisfying feeling.”

New Zealand will attempt to shake off the disappointment ahead of tonight’s bronze medal match against Jamaica, who were edged 57-54 by Australia in the other semi.

Jury is adamant there is still plenty of motivation to make the podium.

“We don’t want to go home empty-handed. I could almost guarantee in the build-up to this tournament we’ve worked the hardest out of all the teams, so we need something to take home to show for it.”

Ekenasio said they still have more to give.

“We have to get up again and find a way. We’ve got a lot off heart left so we’re not done yet.”