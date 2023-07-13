Dame Noeline Taurua admits weaknesses in the Silver Ferns have been exposed in practice games just two weeks out from the Netball World Cup in South Africa.

New Zealand begin their final pre-tournament camp in Auckland this morning after a heavy training load over six days on the Sunshine Coast.

They played against a Queensland men’s side and mixed team featuring Sunshine Coast Lightning players.

Taurua said their new systems still need fine-tuning.

“We were exposed to some degree, whether it was the speed or they found a gap defensively in our strategy. We’ve got to be able to plug that.”

The Silver Ferns will play two more games over the next three days against mixed teams.

Taurua said they will decrease training loads and make a few tweaks.

“Looking at gaps we feel the opposition will be able to exploit. In the attack, we’re still working in different combinations but want to really seal the inside-outside link.”

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua during a training session. Photo / Photosport

Creating a multi-dimensional shooting circle has been a major focus for Taurua so far in World Cup preparation.

At 1.93 metres tall, Grace Nweke is likely to be one of the most studied players by opposition given her dominance for the Northern Mystics in the ANZ Premiership.

The 21-year-old has been guilty of being one-dimensional in the past and copped plenty of physicality from the Australian defenders during January’s Quad Series.

Specialist coach Jane Woodlands-Thompson was brought into camp on the Sunshine Coast to tamper with the attack.

Taurua said they have worked hard on Nweke’s movement in the circle.

“Grace is not just so stagnant underneath the post. She needs a bit more of a repertoire so that we don’t become predictable.”

The Silver Ferns have plenty of options at the shooting end, with Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Maia Wilson and Te Paea Selby-Rickit all able to play both goal attack and goal shoot.

Taurua is happy with how they are progressing.

“We worked on what the play would look like depending on the opposition and once again, our ability to go to the post irrelevant of the setup in the circle.”

Grace Nweke will be put under huge pressure by the Australian defenders if the two sides meet in the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

The 2019-World Cup winning mentor also believes she has solved the contentious battle for the wing attack bib.

With no specialist in the squad, midcourter Kate Heffernan and defender Karin Burger are the two options.

Heffernan, 23, played almost entirely at centre for the Southern Steel in the ANZ Premiership, while Burger fostered a dominant in-circle partnership with Jane Watson at the Mainland Tactix.

Heffernan’s presence at wing defence will see in-form Maddy Gordon provide spark at centre and means the Tactix duo can stay together.

However, Burger at wing defence could see Watson shifted to goal defence, allowing Kelly Jury to fill the goal keep bib.

The Central Pulse defender was arguably the best in the ANZ Premiership, topping the deflections and defensive rebounds statistics and placing second for intercepts.

Taurua will interchange Burger and Heffernan throughout the tournament depending on their opponent.

“When I make that change, that individual will bring their uniqueness. Probably why I’m so happy is because everyone is very competitive but we’ve got some strong combinations.

“I’m really happy by not only the outside of the circle in that wing defence position but also the unit work; knowing we’ve got different combinations I feel can combat the opposition we’re up against.”

The Silver Ferns will jet out to Cape Town in two groups on July 19 and 20, with the World Cup starting on July 28.