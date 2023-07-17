Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

Netball World Cup 2023: Silver Ferns shooter Grace Nweke battle-hardened and transformed

Nathan Limm
By
3 mins to read
In anticipation for the upcoming netball world cup; sit down with Liam Napier, Jenny Woods and Nathan Limm to find out their thoughts on Grace Nweke facing Australian aggression

Silver Ferns shooter Grace Nweke has visited the school of hard knocks in an effort to get battle-hardened for the Netball World Cup starting next week in Cape Town.

New Zealand will jet out to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport