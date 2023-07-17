Silver Ferns shooter Grace Nweke has visited the school of hard knocks in an effort to get battle-hardened for the Netball World Cup starting next week in Cape Town.

New Zealand will jet out to Cape Town in two groups leaving on Wednesday and Thursday, having wrapped up their final pre-tournament camp in Auckland.

The 21-year-old is expected to be subject to plenty of argie-bargie after copping it from the Australian defenders in January’s Quad Series.

Nweke has been focusing on building strength in the weights room.

“Getting that physicality at our training [sessions] from our defenders to really be prepared to hold my own and stand up strong in that circle. It’s also been a massive mental shift, I think; really embracing that they’re going to throw the kitchen sink at you and not taking that personally.

“It’s really just accepting that’s the way the game is going and not giving them that satisfaction that it’s upsetting me or throwing me off my game.”

Grace Nweke's expecting to cop plenty of physicality from international defenders. Photo / Photosport

The 1.93-metre-tall shooter is likely to be one of the most studied players by international opposition due to her dominance for the Northern Mystics in the ANZ Premiership.

But Nweke is aware of the target on her back and is looking forward to the challenge.

“I know that the way I play and the way teams play will mean there is a lot of pressure on the goal shoot and a lot of physicality and competition. But I’m prepared to embrace that.”

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua has wanted Nweke to add a few new dimensions to her game, even bringing in specialist coach Jane Woodlands-Thompson for assistance at the attacking end.

The two-time ANZ Premiership winner has been guilty in the past of being a one-trick pony and remaining stagnant under the post.

Nweke said the major thing she’s been working on has been her availability to the ball.

“There are more structures going on in front of me that I can use to support my goal attacks and feeders to be available or set a screen or set a better angle. I think I’ve just been more in tune [with] my role away from the post and what else I can do to support the unit.”

Taurua has introduced plenty of new ideas on attack and defence for the squad to learn in different combinations.

Nweke admits it has been a steep learning curve.

“There have been quite a few new things brought in, so it has definitely been a challenge for a lot of us to pick up on the new game plan. But I think we’re getting there. We’ve got some really good stuff going on, and I’m really confident in what we’ve got.”

Nweke is likely to combine with captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio in the shooting circle, but Maia Wilson and Te Paea Selby-Rickit are also expected to slot in.

Veteran Gina Crampton is odds-on to dominate the wing attack bib as a feeder, with Maddy Gordon, Whitney Souness and Kate Heffernan jostling for the centre bib.

Nweke said they have formed strong combinations inside and outside the circle.

“I’ve really enjoyed having different guards run in front of me and different feeders looking in. These connections are getting stronger and they’re growing, and I have a lot of confidence in them.”

The Silver Ferns open their World Cup campaign against Trinidad and Tobago on July 28.