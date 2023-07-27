In anticipation for the upcoming netball world cup; sit down with Liam Napier, Jenny Woods and Nathan Limm to find out their thoughts on Dame Noeline Taurua's quirky training tactics

Silver Ferns goal keep Kelly Jury is likely to play at wing defence in tonight’s Netball World Cup opener against Trinidad and Tobago in Cape Town.

The Central Pulse defender has been training as a slide during New Zealand’s warm-up wins over Fiji and Malawi.

Kate Heffernan and Karin Burger had been tipped as the only options at wing defence, with Jury never having played in the midcourt previously.

With no specialist wing defence in camp, coach Dame Noeline Taurua’s been swayed by Jury’s width.

“She’s got long arms. Also, when you’ve got a shorter wing attack, they can’t see over, so we could have hunters coming from the back. She’s really careful and considerate when she’s got ball in hand. She doesn’t cough up anything.”

Cara Koenen and Kelly Jury compete for the ball during the Constellation Cup. Photo / Photosport

Captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio is adamant Jury will be up to what she admits is a big ask.

“But she’s taken it on really well. Whoever you see in at wing defence, I think they’ll actually be able to go out and own it. You’ll see a different game brought depending on who’s in that position.”

Taurua’s confirmed all 12 squad members will get game time in each of their three pool games.

The coach is demanding composure in tonight’s opener, looking for precision and attention to detail.

“When you do go out in the first, you can get a bit frivolous with the ball and trying to find our feet. But in my eyes, I’m not going to accept that. The expectation is that we start really strong.”

Taurua said Trinidad and Tobago have tenacious defence and are not afraid to shoot from distance.

She is expecting an aerial style of netball.

“They’re happy to keep possession of the ball. At times, they’ll keep possession for 20 passes. They’ll take the ball or play with width. They’re also slow on the release.”

The Silver Ferns leaders are keeping a lid on bubbling excitement within camp, with six players set to make their World Cup debuts.

Ekenasio said there is plenty of eagerness to get out on court.

“We’ve got to stay level-headed as leaders and continue to keep the focus. But it’s okay for our girls to be really excited as well. I think it shows the feeling is that we can’t wait to get started.”

The Silver Ferns have helped officially launched the tournament at a teams-only candle-lighting ceremony.

Ekenasio - who lit Aotearoa’s candle - said it was about soaking up South African culture.

“It was really prominent in ceremony. There was heaps of music and the candle-lighting part just signified that it feels really real.”

New Zealand will also face Uganda and Singapore in Pool D.