Dame Noeline Taurua admits her Silver Ferns lacked the discipline and experience needed to beat the best netball sides in the world. New Zealand settled for fourth at the World Cup in Cape Town after losing to Jamaica 52-45 in the bronze final this morning.

It capped a disappointing campaign - consisting of four wins, three losses and a draw - in which the Silver Ferns failed to register a win in any of their heavyweight fixtures.

Taurua said they now needed to take ownership and lick their wounds.

“When you look at the quality of Australia and England out there, the discipline that’s required to win games is massive. We don’t quite have that at the moment but you can see teams who are in that realm. Also, we’re probably around 400 to 450 caps less. That makes a difference in regards to our experience and maturity out on court.

“The only way you get that is by being out there.”

Captain Ameliranne Ekenasio was full of pride in her team and said they left nothing in the tank.

“Really devastated. Some of our young girls out there did great and they’re the ones that are going to be there in four years. So - if anything - they don’t want to be like this in four years and I think they’ll be amazing.”

Defender Karin Burger said they were gutted, but it was incredible to see how much netball has grown globally.

“We put ourselves up there and we have high standards, so for us, obviously that’s not good enough. But acknowledging that the other teams are amazing. We’ve got work to do. If this is a taster of what the next four years are going to look like, bring it on.”

New Zealand failed to avenge the 11-goal loss to Jamaica in pool play but looked much improved.

The defensive pairing of Kelly Jury and Phoenix Karaka handled 1.98-metre shooter Jhaniele Fowler far more effectively than Jane Watson and Karin Burger.

Taurua said they were helped by the fresh legs of Maddy Gordon at centre.

The Silver Ferns once again struggled against the world's best in Cape Town. Photo / Getty Images

“We were turning over a lot of ball and Kelly was on the back and really contesting. There were a few fumbles that happened - and the inaccuracy of the shot - compared to the prelim so I thought they were not too bad.”

Taurua said the attacking end benefitted from the fast-flowing midcourt created by Gordon and Kate Heffernan.

“But then we coughed up a wee bit as we went on hence changes being made. There are key areas we haven’t improved on but the intent and heart was definitely out there.”

The Silver Ferns have plenty of young players in the squad who will likely return for the 2027 World Cup.

Heffernan, Gordon, Grace Nweke, Jury, Maia Wilson, Tiana Metuarau and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan are all under the age of 27.

Goal shoot Wilson said there is an upside to the heartbreak.

“Hopefully everyone remembers what this hurt and this pain feels like. It’s an experience - one that we won’t forget - and hopefully, it fuels the fire so when we’re in these situations again, we’re able to step up.”

Ekenasio, 32, and Taurua - whose contract expires at the end of the year - made no comment on their future in the New Zealand team.