The Silver Ferns are brushing off concerns from the Jamaican team that the World Cup in Cape Town is unsafe.

Sunshine Girl Jhaniele Fowler posted claims on social media of money being stolen from her purse and people trying to get into their rooms.

Teammate Shamera Sterling added they aren’t safe and are ready to go home.

The Silver Ferns are staying elsewhere, with six other teams at the Southern Sun Waterfront hotel.

Midcourter Gina Crampton said they are reassured by their experience in Cape Town during the Quad Series.

“We came across in January and stayed in the same place. We’re very familiar with how it runs and where we are. We do have police that come through our floor just to make sure everything’s set.”

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said they have been fully briefed by organisers on security details.

“Netball South Africa and the organising committee have taken a whole lot of measures to ensure people are safe. So we’re feeling pretty comfortable with the briefings we’ve received and we know the team are being well looked after.

“A lot of the volunteers are actually police people. There’s a strong police presence. Buses are swept and checked.”

Wyllie added there are safety risks wherever you travel in the world.

“It’s always concerning to hear of issues but we’re very aware of taking appropriate protocol, like you lock your passport away in a safe and you lock your money away in the safe.”

The Silver Ferns are four-from-four so far in the tournament after beating Trinidad & Tobago, Uganda, Singapore and Wales.

They can secure a spot in the semifinals by winning one of their last two Group G games against South Africa and Jamaica.

New Zealand will have to manage a quick turnaround - they face the Proteas on Thursday morning NZT and the Sunshine Girls that night.