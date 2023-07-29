A positional switch for Te Paea Selby-Rickit looks to be the key to diversifying the Silver Ferns’ shooting circle at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

The Mainland Tactix veteran shone at goal shoot for New Zealand as they pulled away for a 54-44 victory in a rough-and-tumble encounter with Uganda in Pool D.

In a premeditated move, Selby-Rickit donned the goal shoot bib in the second half in place of Grace Nweke, scoring 17 goals from 19 attempts.

The Ferns found space a little easier with Selby-Rickit in the circle amid a boisterous Ugandan defensive end.

The 60-cap veteran combined well with captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio in the third quarter and then Maia Wilson in the fourth.

Although Nweke is now more mobile under the hoop, coach Dame Noeline Taurua said Selby-Rickit gives them a strong moving circle option.

“She will go to the post and we’ve got more of a mid to long-range shooter. When you add either Meels [Ekenasio] or Maia into that equation, it’s a different rhythm on the outside.”

Selby-Rickit admits she is still getting used to the shift from her usual goal attack bib.

“I’m still finding my feet. I played a bit of goal shoot earlier in my career. I just bring something different and a bit of movement.”

Uganda put New Zealand under huge pressure in the first and second quarters, surging into the lead at times whilst backed by a small but vocal crowd of supporters.

Taurua is satisfied with how the Silver Ferns weathered the Ugandan storm.

“We were under the pump, everyone was under the pump and I thought they came in really well. Still a few ends that we can be better on but we’re progressing and heading in the right direction.”

Ekenasio wanted her side to stand up in contact after game one, and she said they achieved this with a much-improved defensive effort.

“We still need to continue stepping more and more. Meet the body, come off the body, make sure we’re taking the ball really strong. Have we got the line or the separation?”

New Zealand can clean up Pool D with victory over Singapore tonight. The minnows are unlikely to threaten the defending champions but will provide a chance to make adjustments.

Taurua, who is likely to continue testing fresh combinations with each quarter, outlines what they are expecting from Singapore.

“They’ve got a good shooter. Very experienced and man, they can move. So once again, we can’t get caught up. They do the simple things really well and they’ve got great heart.”