Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Netball World Cup 2023: Everything you need to know

Nathan Limm
By
4 mins to read
Netball World Cup: What it takes to win a world cup.

Nathan Limm unpacks the Netball World Cup, which starts tomorrow in Cape Town.

How does the tournament work?

The Netball World Cup features 16 teams, divided into four pools of four:

  • Pool A: Australia, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Fiji.
  • Pool B: England, Malawi, Scotland, Barbados.
  • Pool C: Jamaica, South Africa, Wales, Sri Lanka.
  • Pool D: New Zealand, Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago, Singapore.

The top three from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport