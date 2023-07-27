Nathan Limm unpacks the Netball World Cup, which starts tomorrow in Cape Town.

How does the tournament work?

The Netball World Cup features 16 teams, divided into four pools of four:

Pool A: Australia, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Fiji.

Pool B: England, Malawi, Scotland, Barbados.

Pool C: Jamaica, South Africa, Wales, Sri Lanka.

Pool D: New Zealand, Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago, Singapore.

The top three from each pool progress into Pools F and G, in which the Silver Ferns will play the top three teams from Pool C. The top two teams from Pools F and G become the four semifinalists. The qualifiers will play eight games in total to determine their final placing.

Assuming New Zealand and Australia finish top of each side of the draw, the Silver Ferns are likely to face England in the semifinal, with Australia and Jamaica in the other semifinal.

Who are the favourites?

Australia celebrate winning the Quad Series final in January. Photo / Getty Images

Australia are the deserved favourites to take out what would be their 12th World Cup title. The Diamonds went unbeaten through January’s Quad Series, which also included New Zealand, England and Jamaica. Australia also retained the Constellation Cup last year courtesy of goal percentage, after the series was tied at 2-2.

Australia’s squad includes 11 of the 12 players who won gold at the Commonwealth Games, boasting a range of experience, depth and versatility. A possible disadvantage is their domestic Super Netball competition only finished on July 8. This has made their World Cup preparation far more rushed when compared to the seven-week gap enjoyed by Dame Noeline Taurua and the Silver Ferns.

New Zealand are the other big favourites, having won the last tournament in Liverpool in 2019. Taurua has used the same preparation schedule as four years ago, with three pre-tournament camps - two in Auckland, one on the Sunshine Coast - used to implement new strategies. The Silver Ferns have won five World Cup titles.

Jamaica shape as another particularly strong contender. In round one of Australia’s Suncorp Super Netball domestic tournament, all four MVPs were Jamaican test players. Ace shooter Jhaniele Fowler and circle defenders Latanya Wilson and Shamera Stirling have all been named in the competition’s team of the year. The Sunshine Girls beat the Silver Ferns in the Commonwealth Games, going on to claim silver.

What are the Silver Ferns’ strengths?

New Zealand’s most solid area of the court is the defensive end. Jane Watson, Karin Burger, Phoenix Karaka and Kelly Jury boast plenty of quality and experience, with no clear weaknesses. Watson and Burger have been a formidable force for the Mainland Tactix, and Taurua has indicated she is likely to keep them together. Watson’s ability to slide to goal defence and Burger to wing defence adds an element of versatility to the back court.

Even Jury - the only defender not to have featured at the 2019 World Cup - inspires confidence. The Central Pulse goal keep was the most dominant in the ANZ Premiership, topping the defensive rebounds and deflections statistics and placing second for intercepts.

Kelly Jury completes a stellar Silver Ferns defensive end alongside Jane Watson, Karin Burger and Phoenix Karaka. Photo / Photosport

What are the Silver Ferns’ weaknesses?

A question mark hangs over the Silver Ferns’ ability to transition to a moving circle. First-choice goal shoot Grace Nweke has been found guilty of being static under the post for the Northern Mystics due to her dominant height at 1.93 metres. However, Nweke said she has been working hard on her movement in the circle and availability to the ball. The Australian defenders showed in the Quad Series their willingness to be physically aggressive, so Nweke will need to cope under pressure.

New Zealand possess no clear specialist wing defence and it remains to be seen how Taurua will adapt. Kate Heffernan and Burger are the apparent options, but Heffernan has played mostly at centre for the Southern Steel and Burger at goal defence for the Tactix. Taurua has experimented with both during the pre-tournament camps and is likely to change tactics depending on their opposition. Heffernan’s presence at wing defence would allow the likes of Maddy Gordon or Whitney Souness to come into centre. Meanwhile, using Burger would allow for her combination with Watson to remain consistent and provide space for Jury to come in at goal keep.

Silver Ferns fixtures

New Zealand v Trinidad and Tobago: July 28, 7pm

New Zealand v Uganda: July 29, 7pm

New Zealand v Singapore: July 30, 9pm

Semifinal one: August 5, 9pm

Semifinal two: August 6, 2am

Bronze final: August 7, 2am

Grand final: August 7, 4am