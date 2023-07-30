New Zealand finished top of their group after a big win over Singapore. Photo / Netball World Cup 2023

An injury scare and a scathing review have followed the Silver Ferns’ 80-19 victory over Singapore at the Netball World Cup.

New Zealand have moved into the second group stage after topping Pool D unbeaten.

The 61-goal victory was marred by Grace Nweke limping off after only eight minutes of game time in the third quarter.

The Mystics shooter spent the rest of the match on the sideline with ice strapped around her leg but was able to walk.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua is pouring cold water on any panic.

“The call from the physio is it’s not too bad. I’m happy we took her off, so we can ascertain clearly what is the issue. But it’s okay.”

Assistant coach Deb Fuller said they are taking precautions.

“Grace is really tough as an individual and her body is really strong, so not worried too much. Sometimes when you land awkwardly it’s a bit of a stinger.”

Nweke’s exit left New Zealand’s attack misfiring, before finishing strongly in the fourth quarter when Te Paea Selby-Rickit returned to goal shoot.

Taurua refused to hide her disappointment and said they have gone backward.

“We were able to get a lot of ball and I think our attention to detail in some respects wasn’t at the point we would’ve expected of ourselves. Just the urgency when we did have ball in hand.

“There are gaps that are showing, but also - to some degree - I’m understanding of what those gaps are. It’s a bit of salt and pepper but it’s exposing ourselves in some respect and that’s what’s required as we move towards the business end.”

Goal keep Jane Watson’s MVP performance over 60 minutes marked the major highlight from the Singapore win.

It is the first time the 59-test veteran has played all four quarters since suffering lower leg injury back in May.

Watson strangled the Singapore attackers, making three intercepts, but still wants to tweak her game.

“The timing of my hunts outside of the circle, a bit of in-circle with whoever I’m working with - just making sure it’s really solid - and making sure I’m delivering ball through court.”

The Silver Ferns move into Group G, where they will meet Wales, South Africa and Jamaica for a spot in the semifinals.

First up are the Welsh Feathers, who are supported by Southern Steel coach Reinga Bloxham.

The 48-year-old has been brought in as a defensive specialist for the World Cup.

Fuller knows what to expect from Bloxham’s troops.

“They’ve got some height in their shooting end. They’re a team that plays in the English Super League so they’ll play similarly to the England game style; passing, cutting.”