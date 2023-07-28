By Nathan Limm in Cape Town

The Silver Ferns are desperate to keep standards high regardless of personnel as they look to make it two-from-two in tonight’s second World Cup pool match against Uganda.

New Zealand demolished Trinidad & Tobago 76-27 in the tournament opener in Cape Town, using a host of new combinations.

All 12 players got game time, but a few teething issues emerged in the third quarter.

Goal keep Kelly Jury moved into the midcourt for the first time in her career and Te Paea Selby-Rickit combined with Grace Nweke at the shooting end.

New Zealand weren’t as accurate on defence in the quarter, forcing just six general play turnovers compared to 15 in the first and nine in the second.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua said their standards dropped.

“Defensively we went back to one-on-one and that’s not our style. We got caught up in the rotation and a strong goal shooter instead of looking at the lines and angles. We got caught up on the body in the attack at our defence end.

“There were some elements we’d been working on and I could see that out on court. I thought as the game progressed, we pulled ourselves apart, or the opposition did and became reactive. But it’s a good start for us and we know the areas we can improve.”

Captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio said they need to remain strong in contact.

“It’s a really good reminder for us of taking our feet to the ball and making sure the ball is into the space as well. I think we did start well but we have to make sure we can continue to rise above physicality when it comes.”

Jury’s emergence as a midcourt option came as a surprise, but at 1.92m tall, she brought a 27cm height advantage over her wing attack opposite, Shantel Seemungal.

This allowed the Central Pulse defender to threaten from behind by reaching over the top for deflections.

Jury is stoked to add wing defence to her repertoire and said it required a mindset shift.

“When you’re out in front, you’re promoting the ball for behind you. Whereas at goal keep you’re expected to get the ball. I’m out there at wing defence trying to be big, get in the way and fill the space.”

Taurua said Jury coped well for a midcourt newbie.

“She’s a big force out there. Massive wingspan. She’s really tidy when she’s got ball in hand and you know what she’s going to do. It’s a good start to see what she looks like realistically. I was actually quietly pleased.”

Past experience has the New Zealand netballers eyeing Uganda warily ahead of tonight’s second Pool D encounter.

The Silver Ferns were given a scare by the She-Cranes at the Commonwealth Games last year before eventually prevailing 53-40.

Goal shoot Maia Wilson said Uganda may bring a few surprises.

“They come with so much skill and they’re a bit unorthodox to what we’re used to in terms of our structured game. I think they’re going to expose us in some really different ways and excited to see what that challenge brings.”

Taurua will continue to tinker with combinations, and Ekenasio said they need to maintain intensity amid the changes.

“We’ve always talked around no matter who’s on we have to be able to do our job. So it’s just getting that consistency across the combinations and the quarters. But it’s good for us to know now where we can grow.”