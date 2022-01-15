Dame Noeline Taurua talks to her players during a Silver Ferns training session last year. Photo / Getty

Six months out from the Commonwealth Games and the Silver Ferns will this weekend embark on their last tournament before Dame Noeline Taurua selects her squad for the next pinnacle event.

Two years since their last international tour, the Silver Ferns have settled into their Covid-restricted bubble in London ahead of the Quad Series against Australia, England and South Africa which gets underway on Sunday morning (NZT).

New Zealand meet Australia in their opening match for the first time since their Constellation Cup triumph in March.

With two rookies and two trailblazing mothers caring for their young children on tour, the 14-strong squad features the full spectrum of youth and experience.

Mystics shooter Filda Vui and Stars midcourter Mila Reuelu-Buchanan are in line to make their test debuts but, as she weighs a host of objectives, Taurua is wary of thrusting the duo into the combative international arena.

"That would be the highlight to get those two on court but there's also a balance to make sure they're ready and it will be a positive experience," Taurua said. "We're working through combinations at the moment."

Taurua's inexperienced shooters face another examination after Grace Nweke, one of five finalists for the Halberg emerging talent award, and Tiana Metuarau were blooded last year. That pair boasts three tests each, leaving Maia Wilson as the experienced shooting figure with 24 caps.

"This is our youngest and most inexperienced shooting unit since I've been with the Silver Ferns," Taurua said. "They're going to have to learn fast out on court. The exciting thing with this group is they're prepared to go to the post and take the shot.

"Their shooting percentages are in the high 80s and consistently sitting there so it'll be whether they can do their jobs under pressure and we won't know until they get out there."

In the last northern Quad Series three years ago the Ferns managed one win – in extra time against South Africa – as Taurua experimented with a young squad before going on to win the World Cup in Liverpool.

It's a similar theme this time around with absorbing lessons and assessing individuals prioritised over results. A sense of unknown hangs over matches against Australia and South Africa, who the Ferns last met at the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool.

With only the ANZ Premiership season to impress before Taurua holds national trials to select her Commonwealth Games squad, which will be followed by a domestic series against the New Zealand men's side, time is running out to press claims for the Birmingham Games in July-August.

"I'm not going soft or anything – we still want to win – but that's not necessarily the purpose," Taurua said. "Wins would be fantastic, but where we're sitting ahead of the Commonwealth Games we have to show progression from playing England in September.

"There were clear things in those games we were wanting. Our shooting percentages were low; we didn't turn over enough ball and when the pressure came on, we folded. We need to see improvement in those respects and ball retention will be crucial.

"We're building towards the Commonwealth Games so we've got to strategically see how far or close we are to the opposition and what we need to do in ANZ to improve on individuals' performance."

Travelling to the other side of the world to represent your country with a baby in tow is far from the norm but defenders Phoenix Karaka and Kayla Johnson, on the verge of her first test in two years, are breaking the mould in this regard.

"I've never been in a team where we've had two mothers and caregivers on one tour," Taurua said. "I have huge admiration. It's a mission to get over here so for them to travel with their children is massive."

The bubble environment, which essentially confines the Ferns to training and hotels, increases demands on Karaka and Johnson as they juggle motherhood and playing commitments.

"I'm impressed with how they've presented at training and doing what they need to perform," Taurua said. "Physically they still need work but you can't beat people who have that level of experience, understanding and maturity around the game. That's definitely what they bring."

Quad Series:

January 16

England v South Africa

New Zealand v Australia (5.15am)

January 17

Australia v South Africa

England v New Zealand (5.15am)

January 19

South Africa v New Zealand (6.30am)

England v Australia

January 20

Third v fourth

Final (8.30am)