Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Netball: 'Winning is not necessarily the purpose' - Silver Ferns have Quad Series balancing act

4 minutes to read
Dame Noeline Taurua talks to her players during a Silver Ferns training session last year. Photo / Getty

Dame Noeline Taurua talks to her players during a Silver Ferns training session last year. Photo / Getty

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Six months out from the Commonwealth Games and the Silver Ferns will this weekend embark on their last tournament before Dame Noeline Taurua selects her squad for the next pinnacle event.

Two years since their

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.