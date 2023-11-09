Dame Jacinda Arden walks the green carpet for the third Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Singapore. Video/ 1 News

Mainland Tactix coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek has confirmed her interest in the Silver Ferns’ top job, should Dame Noeline Taurua choose to step down.

The former Canterbury and Wellington goal attack is currently in charge of the Ferns’ Fast5 netball campaign this weekend in Christchurch.

Incumbent New Zealand coach Taurua is contracted until the end of a yet-to-be-announced Northern Hemisphere Quad Series in January.

Delaney-Hoshek said the Silver Ferns job is a clear goal.

“At the end game, it’s always something you aspire to. All of these little opportunities are just adding some skills into that piece. Ideally, at the end of the day, whenever it is, I would love to be involved at that level.

“I think it’s going to be a step for anybody, so I guess you just have to put yourself out there and see what comes.

“I think it’s one of those jobs where you never really know if you’re ready or not just to take that final leap into it. I think I really want to win with the Tactix, so I guess it would be a question of those sorts of things.”

Delaney-Hoshek led the Tactix to ANZ Premiership finals in 2020 and 2021 after taking over in 2017, when they were the country’s weakest side.

She also has experience as the New Zealand A and national secondary schools coach and has been a “trainee” Silver Ferns assistant coach.

The weekend’s Fast5 tournament will be Delaney-Hoshek’s first.

She said she is relishing the chance to further develop her strategic nous.

“I’m actually loving the tactical side of it; thinking around the different format of the game. All of that I enjoy because I come from a PE background and I used to play a lot of other sports as well.”

The Fast5 tournament will also be an opportunity to help the Silver Ferns remedy some weaknesses displayed at the World Cup earlier this year.

New Zealand were exposed for an unwillingness to shoot long in Cape Town, opting instead to manoeuvre closer to the post.

The Ferns’ attackers will be encouraged to shoot from range in Christchurch, with two- and three-point shots on offer.

Delaney-Hoshek said the likes of Grace Nweke and Tiana Metuarau will be forced to adapt.

“We want out shooters to shoot longer so it encourages our shooters to actually do it and they get reward for it. As a development piece around skill sets, it’s really good.”

1.93-metre Nweke usually remains by the post, but Delaney-Hoshek said the format will push her to be more versatile.

“She has to come out and be involved in the court play because there are only three athletes who can actually be at that end of the court. So it means every athlete is having to give it 100 per cent all the time.”

New Zealand will play Malawi, England and Australia on Saturday, before South Africa, Jamaica and the finals on Sunday.

Nathan Limm has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and the NZ Herald since 2020. As a child, he was never far from the footy field or the cricket nets and fostered a deep passion for sports media and broadcasting.