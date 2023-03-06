Netball: Stars tamed by Tactix in season opener

Karin Burger in action for the Tactix. Michael Bradley Photography

Tactix 55

Stars 49

The return of the Tactix’ formidable defensive wall and the entrance of a new shooting power ensured they opened their 2023 ANZ Premiership account with a 55-49 victory over the Stars at Pulman Arena.

Karin Burger and Jane Watson – out of action in 2022 – smothered the Stars’ attack at times, and at the other end of the court, new recruit Aliyah Dunn got her eye in quickly at goal shoot to sink 89 percent of her shots (39 from 44).

The Stars, with a less experienced defence this season, had spells of synchronicity - with captain Maia Wilson composed under the hoop shooting 34 from 35.

As expected, there wasn’t a lot between the two teams in the first quarter.

The Tactix scored a couple of runs-of-three to lead 9-5 after 10 minutes, with the reunited Burger (the game’s eventual MVP) and Watson – making life uncomfortable for the Stars’ shooting duo.

The Mainlanders’ new midcourt combination of England’s 53-test veteran Laura Malcolm at centre and Kimiora Poi at wing attack took a little time to settle in and find their shooters – new signing Dunn making sure not to miss a shot in the first spell.

But Wilson was just as lethal, and rallied by stronger defence and the determination of Mila Reuelu-Buchanan in the middle, the home side closed the gap to trail by just two, 14-12, at the break.

A breakdown in the Stars attack was pounced on by the Tactix, who leapt out to a nine-goal lead halfway through the second quarter.

The Stars then brought Jamie Hume, who underwent shoulder surgery last year, into the shooting circle for Amorangi Malesala. The Tactix quickly responded in kind, bringing replacement player Vika Koloto on at goal attack for Te Paea Selby-Rickit.

Three goals in succession allowed the Stars to edge a little closer going into halftime, down 29-23. But basic passing errors cost them at the restart.

That was the pattern that followed in the next spell – the Stars surging, then slipping behind. Goal defence Elle Temu was in her trademark hunting mode, and the Stars would up their defence midcourt, and close within five. Then the Tactix, who never really looked vulnerable, would find their rhythm again, led from the back by Burger.

Trailing 42-36 at the start of the final quarter, the Stars were determined to at least take a bonus point if not the W. And a Holly Fowler intercept in the goal defence bib exemplified how fired up they were.

But again, they struggled to get the ball safely into the hands of their shooters, under pressure from Burger and Watson when they found a little of their old magic, and a run of five pushed the Tactix back out to arm’s length, denying the Stars the bonus point.

Shooting Stats - Stars:

Maia Wilson 34/35 (97%)

Amorangi Malesala 12/16 (75%)

Jamie Hume 3/7 (43%)

Shooting Stats - Tactix:

Aliyah Dunn 39/44 (89%)

Te Paea Selby-Rickit 15/18 (83%)

Vika Koloto 1/1 (100%)