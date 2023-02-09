Jamie Hume could be a possible Silver Ferns bolter. Photo / photosport.nz

Stars coach Kiri Wills is backing a possible Silver Ferns bolter to play at the Netball World Cup in South Africa.

Shooter Jamie Hume should finally be back to full strength for the ANZ Premiership season after recovering from a niggly shoulder injury.

The 26-year-old will have her work cut out for her if she is to make the squad for the World Cup, starting July 28.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Maia Wilson, Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Grace Nweke have dominated the Ferns’ attacking end in recent times.

But Wills said Dame Noeline Taurua’s side had little depth beyond that quartet.

“I think the shooting end for the Ferns is quite light. It’s been the same four for a number of tours now. It feels like it’s locked and loaded but I think Noels always rewards good form.”

Wills said Hume had the potential to break into the national squad.

“She is fast and she is powerful. She’s got speed and power to burn which puts her I think a little bit ahead of some of the others. She offers something different and her movement is really slick.

“If she has a really good season, it’s there for her.”

Hume was previously selected for the 2021-22 Silver Ferns squad but fell out of favour while managing the injury last season.

Hume currently spends an extra hour in the gym working on her shoulder and her recovery is ahead of schedule.

“The surgeon could not believe how well she had managed it. She’s really good at rehab. It actually is a strength for netball players at this level because it does help them to bounce back stronger than before.”

The Stars’ defensive end is presented with an entirely different challenge after the announcement of Kayla Johnson’s pregnancy. The Silver Ferns defender will take no part in the ANZ Premiership or the Netball World Cup.

Johnson will remain with the team in an unofficial consultancy role mentoring the likes of 24-year-old Elle Temu.

Wills rubbished rumours that Anna Harrison or Katrina Rore could make shock returns from retirement to fill the gap.

Harrison has remained with the Stars as a technical advisor and defence specialist coach. Wills has not approached either veteran and wants to invest in younger players, such as training partner Lisa Putt.

“I think it’s time for us to look ahead,” the coach said. “I’m a little concerned around the defensive stocks going into 2024. There are already players who have signaled their retirement.”

However, Wills said there were other conditions under which Harrison could make a comeback.

“I certainly wouldn’t be opposed to ringing [Harrison] if anything happens in-season and we need a Covid replacement for somebody and things like that.”

The ANZ Premiership teams meet for a preseason tournament from February 17-19.