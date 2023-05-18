Steel Coach Reinga Bloxham. Photosport

Reinga Bloxham has confirmed her long-term aspirations to take the helm of the Silver Ferns.

The Southern Steel coach will join Wales as a defensive specialist for the Netball World Cup starting in July. She is yet to decide whether to vie for the New Zealand gig this year if the incumbent Dame Noeline Taurua opts out of a contract extension.

“So whether I think I’m ready at the time; I’d have to really have a long, hard look at myself and think if I have the skills and capabilities to go into that role. It is definitely something I want to do, but I think with all things, the timing has to be right.”

It’s Bloxham’s first World Cup and she said joining the Welsh Feathers is a golden chance to better herself.

“I’m able to also use my coaching skills and not just observe, so I can sort of leave my mark on some of those things as well. There’s plenty of opportunity for growth and learning.”

Bloxham will fly out to Cardiff in mid-June.

“By that stage, the team will have their 15 players to go to the World Cup. I think the biggest thing for me is that international experience. It’s about going to a World Cup and seeing in the lead-up but also in the competition itself.”

Bloxham has led the Southern Steel through a difficult year, weathering key injuries and struggling for any semblance of momentum for 14 straight losses.

They have one more chance to avoid becoming the first side in ANZ Premiership history to go winless through a season when they host the Magic in Invercargill on Sunday.

However, midcourter Kate Heffernan has been a standout, and Bloxham’s calling for her to receive a black dress and a ticket to Cape Town for the Netball World Cup.

Bloxham said Herffernan is always finding ways to put her hand up for Silver Ferns selection.

“That’s really hard to do when you’re getting thumped out on the court, but she turns up every week and she’s got a real growth mindset to keep improving. She’s really looking at herself and others around her to see how she performs.”

Bloxham says the 23-year-old provides a point of difference from New Zealand’s other midcourt options.

“She’s really tall, she’s rangy and she’s got this amazing speed, but I think the best thing about Kate is her determination. When things have got tough over this season, she’s just dug her toes in and thought ‘how can I do my job even better than the week before?’”.

The 15-strong World Cup squad of 12 players and three reserves will be named on June 7.