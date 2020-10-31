Netball: Silver Ferns veteran Katrina Rore announces pregnancy after 'persistence pays off'

Katrina Rore has announced her pregnancy on social media after being excluded from the Silver Ferns due to "medical reasons". Photo / Getty Images

Silver Ferns veteran Katrina Rore has announced she is pregnant with her first child after trying to conceive for some time.

The 137-test defender shared the news on social media on Saturday, following her absence from the Ferns' squad for the Taini Jamison series against England due to "medical reasons".

Rore, who captained the Central Pulse to a second consecutive ANZ Premiership title in August, revealed on Instagram that she and husband Joel had tried for some time to get pregnant. The couple were married in December 2018.

"When you try, try and try again, seek medical advice, tests done, try, try and try again...persistence pays off. Joel and I are super excited to be welcoming a new addition to our little whānau. Pēpē due 2021," Rore said on Instagram.

Congratulations have since poured in for 33-year-old Rore.

"Absolutely thrilled to share Katrina and Joel Rore's news they are expecting their first child. Sending all our aroha."

Rore was part of the Silver Ferns' World Cup-winning squad in 2019.

Earlier this month, Ferns coach Noeline Taurua said Rore had been left out of the squad for the series against England, which the Kiwis secured with a game to spare following a 54-47 victory in the second test in Hamilton on Friday night.

The final match, at Claudelands Arena, starts at 7.30pm on Sunday.