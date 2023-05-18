Bailey Mes in action for the WBOP Magic. Photosport

Silver Ferns veteran and Waikato Bay of Plenty shooter Bailey Mes has announced she is retiring from the game at all levels.

Mes confirmed her retirement from the game today with her final game at the elite level to be played at ILT Stadium Southland on Sunday when the Magic take on the Southern Steel in the final round of the ANZ Premiership.

Mes made her international debut for the Silver Ferns in 2012, taking on South Africa, and has played 76 Tests in the black dress. She was part of the Ferns side which won the World Cup in 2019 in Liverpool and the side which claimed silver in Australia in 2015.

The attacker was also part of the Ferns side which won Commonwealth Games bronze last year in Birmingham.

Mes said she knew now was the right time to step away from the game and was happy with her decision.

“I’m at peace with this choice and know that it is the right decision for me at this time in my career,” she said.

“I’ve loved my two years with the Magic and am incredibly proud with what we have achieved both on and off the court this season.”

But Mes said it had been a tough few years where she has constantly had to manage injuries to get her body ready for the High Performance environment.

“I truly love this game and love the Magic, but it hasn’t been easy to overcome some serious injuries and the constant niggles to play at this level and I just feel that this is the right time for me to step away.”

Mes will return to Auckland where she will resume full-time work with Sky TV as a sports imagery editor.

Magic coach Mary-Jane Araroa said it had been a privilege to work with Mes over the last two seasons and she would be missed within the Magic family.

“Bailey is a great person who has brought something special to the Magic whānau,” she said.

“I’ve really enjoyed watching the partnership between her and Meels (Ekenasio) grow this season and it has become world class.

“I have no doubt Bailey has given the Silver Ferns selectors plenty to ponder this season with the calibre of her form, but I fully understand why she has made the decision now to retire and we wish her all the best for her next chapter.”

She has played 137 national league matches since her debut in 2010 including two seasons with the Mainland Tactix, in the former transtasman competition, two stints with the Northern Mystics and two seasons with the Magic in the ANZ Premiership.