In anticipation for the upcoming netball world cup; sit down with Liam Napier, Jenny Woods and Nathan Limm to find out their thoughts on whether or not the Silver Ferns regret leaving Peta Toeava at home?

Peta Toeava has returned to the Silver Ferns squad after being omitted from the Netball World Cup team.

The specialist wing attack is part of the 16-strong squad for the upcoming test season, featuring series against England and Australia.

Toeava was controversially left out of the 15-player team which finished fourth in South Africa - their worst-ever result.

The teams for the next month’s Taini Jamison Trophy and October’s Constellation Cup are yet to be announced.

Netball New Zealand head of high performance Stephen Hotter said Toeava is odds-on to return.

“The squads for England and Australia will either be named this coming Friday or Monday. I would expect Peta to get game time this season, absolutely,” Hotter said.

Shooter Amelia Walmsley and defenders Kate Burley and Paris Lokotui are potential debutants.

Lokotui has returned from an ACL injury after getting named in 2021.

Peta Toeava. Photo / Photosport

Hotter said Walmsley and Burley impressed in the ANZ Premiership.

“They’ve shown consistency through that tournament. Kate’s obviously been around a little bit longer than Amelia has but they both certainly have potential to really take their careers forward.”

Walmsley received the call personally from coach Dame Noeline Taurua and admits she was caught off-guard.

“She is actually on leave at the moment, so for her to call me was pretty nice. It was really exciting. It was a big surprise but I’m really grateful and looking forward to putting in the hard work.”

Walmsley said strength training is her big focus.

“International defenders are not fun to go against, so I think building lots of core strength and leg strength to make sure I can hold my own in that circle but also making sure I make good connections with the team.”

The squad marks a changing of the guard, with Gina Crampton off on sabbatical and Sulu Fitzpatrick retiring.

Hotter said they leave a big hole.

“Gina’s been around for as long as I can remember. She’s been a great leader in the group, and Sulu’s the same. Her leadership is excellent. The players respect her so greatly.”

Veteran shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickit has made herself unavailable and Hotter said it is for personal reasons.

“I believe she’s taking a six-month leave period so that largely took her out of the international window. Te Paea’s been around for a long time and maybe she just felt it was a good time to take a break after a pinnacle event.”

Ninety-one-test midcourter Shannon Saunders has returned to the development squad after maternity leave.

Netball New Zealand is in the midst of a review of the World Cup campaign, in which the Silver Ferns failed to record wins in any of their heavyweight matches.

Hotter said they are still in the process of gathering information.

“It has involved written, online surveys and responses from players, coaches and management, and interviews as well. The outcome of the review - or the report - is probably still three weeks away.”

Shooters: Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Tiana Metuarau, Grace Nweke, Amelia Walmsley, Maia Wilson.

Midcourters: Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Whitney Souness, Peta Toeava.

Defenders: Karin Burger, Kate Burley, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka, Paris Lokotui, Jane Watson.

Development squad: Tayla Earle, Georgia Heffernan, Fa’amu Ioane, Amorangi Malesala, Parris Mason, Kimiora Poi, Shannon Saunders, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, Carys Stythe, *Elle Temu.

*Contracted until 31 December 2023 as per international eligibility criteria

Nathan Limm has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and the NZ Herald since 2020. As a child, he was never far from the footy field or the cricket nets and fostered a deep passion for sports media and broadcasting.