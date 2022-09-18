Kate Heffernan and the Silver Ferns lost to Jamaica in Birmingham. Photo / photosport.nz

Netball New Zealand have confirmed the Taini Jamison Trophy series between the Silver Ferns and Jamaica will go ahead with the visitors currently en route to Auckland.

The Sunshine Girls' passport issues have been resolved after essential travel paperwork was returned to Jamaica, with a two-test series to be played in Auckland at Eventfinda Stadium on Wednesday and Pulman Arena on Thursday.

Half of the team, including coach Connie Francis and captain Shimona Nelson, will arrive in Auckland tomorrow morning with the remainder due to touch down on Tuesday.

Due to the logistical challenges of the schedule changes, the series has been reduced to two matches.

Jamaica's trip was delayed after complications with their passports left Netball NZ with the unfortunate decision of cancelling the Hamilton leg of the series and moving all games to Auckland.

NNZ chief commercial officer David Cooper said they were pleased to be able to move forward with certainty after a number of setbacks and were looking forward to the series.

"Seeing these two great teams on court playing for the Taini Jamison Trophy has been the goal all along and we're excited that this prospect is a step closer," he said.

"I'd like to thank the team behind the scenes who have been working around the clock to ensure this series has the best chance possible to go ahead. But I'd also like to recognise our netball fans who have been affected by the flow-on effects of rescheduling matches.

"Now our focus can return to what we hope is an exciting netball series between the Silver Ferns and Jamaica."

President of Netball Jamaica Tricia Robinson said they were pleased to be on their way to New Zealand for the revised series.

"We are very much looking forward to finally arriving in New Zealand and getting on court for what we know will be a great series."