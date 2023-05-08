Shooter Grace Nweke copped a controversial high shot from Australian defender Courtney Bruce in January’s Quad Series. Photo / Getty

Netball New Zealand is backing Dame Noeline Taurua’s calls for the sport to crack down on dangerous contact.

The Silver Ferns coach wants any head high contact to warrant an automatic sin binning.

Shooter Grace Nweke copped a controversial high shot from Australian defender Courtney Bruce in January’s Quad Series, which went unpunished.

NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said Taurua’s comments are absolutely on point.

”Increasingly, the game is far more physical. And increasingly careless shots to the head is an area we can’t tolerate being something we don’t address.”

World Netball will host a congress in the two days prior to the World Cup in Cape Town starting July 28.Wyllie said change is needed.

”I would like to see some real movement towards consensus at a global level that this is something we need to address in our game and have the appropriate mechanisms to determine what course of action takes place.”

In March, Taurua said greater penalties need to be put in place to deter players from getting overly physical.

”I’d really like to see if we could shift in that space to not only protect the athletes but also ensure that our game remains clean and as we move into the Netball World Cup that the skill-sets prevail.

”The request falls in line with initiatives across other contact sports to reduce harm which may result in long term head injuries.

World Rugby wants the tackle height in community rugby to be shifted below the sternum globally, a rule New Zealand already employs.

England’s Rugby Football Union will even ban tackling above the waist next season.

NNZ will continue to review their own concussion protocols, which are backed by ACC.

There is currently no clear cut punishment for a player who causes accidental head contact in the ANZ Premiership.

Any player with a suspected concussion is immediately withdrawn from the court and assessed by a doctor, with return to play guidelines in place.

Wyllie said regular discussions take place about how the rules should be adjusted and enforced.”It’s a serious injury. It needs to be dealt with through education but also understanding how to recognise signs of concussion and what they look like. That ongoing education is absolutely a thing.”

The chief executive said changes to head contact will be necessary in upholding the long term reputation of the sport.

”Prioritising this and addressing it in an effective way is going to future-proof our game and ensure we retain that element of our game being safe and inclusive for everyone.”