Netball: Mystics crack the code for new season

Jamie Hume could be a possible Silver Ferns bolter. Photo / photosport.nz

New coach Tia Winikerei is confident the Northern Mystics have cracked the code for coping without Grace Nweke.

The ANZ Premiership begins this weekend, with the 2021 champions kick-starting the season against the Southern Steel at Trusts Arena in Auckland on Saturday.

Nweke was a near unstoppable force for the Mystics last year, shooting 545 goals at 92.2 percent accuracy.

They looked sure-fire favourites to take the minor premiership and play a home final for the second consecutive season - until calamity struck.

Nweke’s ankle injury saw the Mystics’ game plan collapse, their midcourt looking lost without her 1.93-metre frame at which to aim lobbed passes.

The Mystics lost their final four regular season games on the trot before getting well beaten 63-57 by their cross-town rivals - the Stars - in the elimination final.

Winikerei said they performed an in-depth review of the situation during the off-season and have learned a lot from it.

“We were able to apply that quite quickly and work our game plan so that it is similar yet goes beyond where we’ve played before.

“We’ve got a roster in which every player is capable of taking the court so it was stretching our game style to include everybody more often.”

Winikerei said Nweke is a difficult player to replace.

“She’s got a unique skill set that’s different to every other player in New Zealand and in the world.

“Our strategy will be to play a different style of netball in moments that she isn’t able to play.”

Winikerei said this new style will adjust how the midcourt works with the inner circle.

“But also the contribution of the seven players across the team, and that the load is equally spread in any given moment. It’s not to say this isn’t the game plan when Grace is on the court. We’ve worked hard to blend the two styles together no matter who’s on the court.”

Nweke, captain Sulu Fitzpatrick, Phoenix Karaka and Peta Toeava were away with the Silver Ferns squad during the Quad Nations in January.

Winikerei said their preseason absence became an opportunity for other players to gel together in the ANZ Premiership build-up.

Round One:

Northern Mystics v Southern Steel, Trusts Arena 7.15pm, Saturday 4th March

Waikato BOP Magic v Central Pulse, Fly Palmy Arena 4.10pm, Sunday 5th March

Stars v Mainland Tactix, Pulman Arena 7.35pm, Monday 6th March