Michaela Sokolich-Beatson of the Mystics. Photo / Photosport

Northern Mystics vice captain Michaela Sokolich-Beatson has criticised Netball New Zealand’s call to choose Hamilton as the host for their ANZ Premiership final against the Northern Stars.

The two Auckland teams will battle for the title at Globox Arena on Sunday; a venue determined prior to the season due to difficulties in booking arenas at short notice.

Usually, the regular season’s top qualifier earns hosting rights, which would have seen the all-Auckland final take place at Trusts Arena.

Sokolich-Beatson has voiced the team’s frustrations.

“I do think it’s a bit stink. I think we should’ve fought a bit harder to secure a home grand final for whoever the minor premiers are. I know there were probably a few admin things that didn’t allow for it, but that’s the joy of winning the minor premiership.”

Sokolich-Beatson is relieved the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic did not qualify.

“Cause that would seem really unfair to me that we would be playing a grand final that we’ve earned the right to host but we’re playing at their home court. I’m glad they’re not in it.”

Sokolich-Beatson is calling for the ANZ Premiership final hosting rights to return to the minor premiers from next season, but she is trying to see both sides.

“I think if you win, you should get to host the grand final. Just like any other sport ever. But Auckland’s a really busy place so getting venues is really hard.”

Meanwhile, Stars coach Kiri Wills is calling for a change to the grand final ticketing system.

Northern Stars coach Kiri Willis. Photo / Photosport

Mystics fans have snapped up most of the seats, with the Stars’ place in the big dance only confirmed last weekend.

Wills said sales should only start once both finalists are confirmed “so that both sets of fans have equal opportunity to get tickets”.

“We are scrambling around trying to get tickets at the moment for our fans which doesn’t feel right to me.”

The former New Zealand under-21s coach has signed on for her seventh season at the Stars, having also led them to grand finals in 2019 and last year.

Wills said it was an easy decision.

“It’s also about weighing up where my family’s at. My kids are getting quite competitive in their own sports and I want to be able to support them as well, so it’s trying to find that balance and still be able to do a really good job.”

Wills isn’t ruling herself out of contention to be Dame Noeline Taurua’s successor, should the Silver Ferns coach decide to leave the post when her contract expires at the end of the year.

She said there has not been an advertisement for the national job, but wants to juggle both roles if possible.

“I’m sure if I do apply and if I did get it that there would be a way of managing that. I’m only working with what I know and I want to be with the Stars next year. Anything else will have to be dealt with at the time.”