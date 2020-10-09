Netball: How the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic snagged Australian Diamonds skipper Caitlin Bassett for 2021 ANZ Premiership

Playing for Australia, Caitlin Bassett knows what it's like to share a court with Kiwis. Photo / Photosport

Australian Diamonds captain Caitlin Bassett admits it's nice to finally feel wanted.

The two-time Netball World Cup winner and Commonwealth Games gold medalist will become the first Diamond to compete in the ANZ Premiership next season, having signed with the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic.

She's set to make the move after she found herself stuck on the bench at her current club, the Sydney Giants, for most of this year's Super Netball competition.

She said it hurt not being included in the starting seven.

"It was really disappointing and frustrating and I'm really excited and lucky that the opportunity came to play with Magic," she told Newstalk ZB's Elliot Smith. "It's just that respect and feeling wanted by a club because I certainly wasn't feeling that at Giants towards the end."

Bassett's lack of court time has been largely credited to Netball Australia's introduction of the Super Shot, which awards teams two points for shots made in the outer ring of the circle.

As a world-renowned close-range shooter, Bassett struggled to put up enough accuracy from distance which saw her on the outskirts of the Giants squad.

Bassett added her goal is to play for Australia in the 2022 Commonwealth Games and said she knows court time is what she needs to stay on top of her game.

"The reason I play netball is to actually play netball and while training is fun, getting out there on court and putting it to use is obviously what I'm here for," she said.

"To be an Australian player and to inspire kids to dream of playing in the green and gold, you need to be out there on court and getting better week in and week out. When I looked at the opportunities that were going to get me out on court to continue growing as a player, why not come to Magic in New Zealand and play against the current world champions."

Unlike in Laura Langman's case when she was initially barred from Silver Ferns selection for opting to play across the ditch, Bassett will remain eligible to play for the Diamonds.

She has already been named in new head coach Stacey Marinkovich's 2020/21 side to play the Silver Ferns in the postponed Constellation Cup series early next year.

Bassett said although the conversation with Netball Australia wasn't an easy one, they understood her position.

"They want me playing netball in Australia as their captain but they understand the predicament I'm in around court time and ultimately they don't want me to be on the bench either," she said.

"They've been very supportive about it all and I've had multiple conversations with Stacey as well as my Diamonds teammates and we all think it's going to be the best option."