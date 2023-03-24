Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Netball: Former Silver Ferns coach calls for drastic change to ANZ Premiership

Nathan Limm
By
3 mins to read
The Stars beat the Steel by their biggest margin ever. Michael Bradley Photography

The Stars beat the Steel by their biggest margin ever. Michael Bradley Photography

Former Silver Ferns coach Yvonne Willering is calling for the return of transtasman domestic netball.

This season’s ANZ Premiership has seen blowouts, with only half the games decided by less than 10 goals.

Willering is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport