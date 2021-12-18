Netball: Dame Noeline Taurua sees England as major Commonwealth Games threat for Silver Ferns

England got the better of the Silver Ferns in Christchurch three months ago. Photo / Getty

By Bridget Tunnicliffe of RNZ

Dame Noeline Taurua yesterday named a team of 14 to take on Australia, South Africa and England in the Netball Quad Series in London from January 16 to 20.

The Silver Ferns have been confirmed in the same pool as England at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July.

The Ferns will be desperate to finish the top of their group to avoid a likely meeting with Australia in the semifinals.

But that won't be easy having been grouped with England, who beat the Silver Ferns 2-1 in Christchurch three months ago.

The Commonwealth Games defending champions recently highlighted the unprecedented depth in their side when they beat Jamaica 2-1 in a home series.

"When I look at their players and what they have within the mix, but also within SSN as well, they've got great depth throughout the court with a lot of experience and the ability to have adaptive lineups," Taurua said.

"So I feel that they're the team from what I see of their names but also what they've been able to produce out on court with the added bonus of them playing on their home soil, that's why it's so juicy and I love it."

Taurua said her side would learn a lot from next month's Quad Series.

"The competition out there is going to be fierce ... we've got to make sure that we're better than what we did especially against England [in September].

"We'll get a good gauge as to what we're good at and what we're not. Whatever comes out of that will be the next stepping stone for our build towards Commonwealth Games."

Defenders Phoenix Karaka and Kayla Johnson have been recalled to the side after becoming mums for the first time.

After a three-and-a-half year absence an emotional Johnson said she thought her Silver Ferns career was over.

Taurua is pleased with the depth both players add to the defensive end.

"There's still work that they need to do and they are clear about that ... but also you can't buy experience which they bring to the defence end which is an area we've been slim in pickings," she said.

"Not that I live in history, but you can't really take away class ... but also there's a lot of experience around them being past Silver Ferns and the experience that they've gained in past international tests. That doesn't go away."

The team will be without the services of star defender Jane Watson next year, after she recently announced she's expecting her first child.

Taurua admitted they will miss Watson, who has been the common denominator in the defensive end for the past three years.

"You can't take experience and her way of playing and really nobody else can assimilate that and we definitely miss that."

But there was a feeling that the cavalry had arrived in Karaka and Johnson.

"We missed these guys when they weren't in the mix as well and the timing of it with some of these players coming back in, it works for us," Taurua said.

Mystics ANZ Premiership winning shooter Filda Vui and Stars versatile midcourter Mila Reuelu-Buchanan were elevated to the Silver Ferns for the first time.

"They've got their own unique brand of playing and what they will bring to add to our current mix is very complementary but also adds something else different," Taurua said.

The Silver Ferns coach has talked about wanting to have shooters who aren't afraid to go to the post and that's what she sees in Vui.

"She's shown that with Mystics as well," Taurua said. "She has had limited court time [at ANZ level] but also you can't take the strength out of a person in their ability to turn and put the ball through the hoop.

"And that's really what we're relying on and hanging our hat on and that's been consistent with her."

Taurua expected former captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio, who recently had her second child, to put her hand up for the Commonwealth Games.

"She will have to come back in through ANZ and at this stage looking likely that she will be [ready to play] at the beginning of ANZ," Taurua said,

"My intention and her intention is that she will be up for selections and from what I know of her she will be a world-class player."

