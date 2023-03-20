New Zealand coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Photosport

Dame Noeline Taurua has revealed her Silver Ferns squad for the Netball World Cup is between 40 and 50 per cent locked in.

A 12-strong contingent plus three reserves will be selected for the tournament in South Africa, beginning in late July.

With no further Silver Ferns trials before the World Cup, the ANZ Premiership has effectively become a domestic try-out.

Taurua said opportunities are wide open for bolters to put their hands up.

“We’re looking for the players who are going to stand up. Through our data, [we want to] know they can do their job, have the ability to be consistent and back up from one week to another. I’m looking forward to seeing who can rise to that occasion.”

The news will be welcome to the likes of Northern Mystics captain Sulu Fitzpatrick, who is fighting for a dream finish to her 14th and final season of professional netball.

Fitzpatrick was part of January’s Quad Series but is contending for smaller World Cup squad at the defensive end with Phoenix Karaka, Karin Burger, Jane Watson and Kelly Jury.

Stars shooter Jamie Hume is one of the prospects looking to break into a congested attacking end dominated in recent times by Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Maia Wilson, Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Grace Nweke.

Hume found herself on the outer of the Silver Ferns due to injury after being selected in the 2021-22 squad.

By contrast, the midcourt looks to be the most changeable area.

Gina Crampton, Elisapeta Toeava, Kate Heffernan, Whitney Souness and Claire Kersten were selected in January, with Burger an option to also play wing defence.

It means the door is open for the likes of Mainland Tactix captain Kimiora Poi to break back into the Silver Ferns fold after missing out on the Quad Series.

The New Zealand coaches will visit each ANZ Premiership club twice during the season and work closely with management and coaching staff.

Taurua said they have had a large number of athletes in the Silver Ferns environment over the past two years who they are keeping an eye on.

“We’ve covered all players in the New Zealand team; all Silver Fern and development squads. So everybody has got an opportunity at the international game. I think it’s wide open for people.”

Taurua said they have the measure of how the athletes will likely perform on the world stage.

“We’re clear on the numbers, what the players are like, their behaviors within the Silver Ferns environment and also how they compete in the international arena.”