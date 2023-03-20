Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Netball: Dame Noeline Taurua on the look out for World Cup bolters

Nathan Limm
By
3 mins to read
New Zealand coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Photosport

Dame Noeline Taurua has revealed her Silver Ferns squad for the Netball World Cup is between 40 and 50 per cent locked in.

A 12-strong contingent plus three reserves will be selected for the tournament

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport