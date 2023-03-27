Georgia Takarangi of the Magic and Aliyah Dunn of the Tactix tussle for the ball. Photosport

Georgia Takarangi of the Magic and Aliyah Dunn of the Tactix tussle for the ball. Photosport

Coaches are defending New Zealand’s netball depth as the blowout results continue in the ANZ Premiership.

The Tactix’ 58-41 demolition of the Magic in Rangiora last night marked the sixth match decided by at least 17 goals from the 14 games so far.

Questions have been raised as to whether New Zealand has the depth to field six franchises.

Round four for the most part saw marked improvement, with five goals the biggest margin across the other three games.

Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic coach Mary-Jane Araroa has rubbished the notion of a stripped-back competition.

While Araroa admits there are some immediate challenges, she said reducing the number of teams would be a step backwards.

“Every sport goes through a recycling stage but I would hate to see the ANZ teams limited to a smaller number. There has to be growth in our regions to produce the Silver Ferns we’re after.”

Central Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie believes ANZ Premiership teams are still ironing out kinks after a changing of the guard.

Form has been patchy for several teams, with the defending champions following up two wins with two losses, the latest a close one-goal loss to the Tactix in Rangiora.

The competition has seen the loss of numerous veterans, such as Steel defender Shannon Saunders and Pulse defender Katrina Rore.

McCausland-Durie said the domestic dynamic shifts as top players come and go.

“There was a huge number of experienced players who have moved out of the game from last season to this season. You do always notice a little settling in period. I think it’s quite early for us to make an assessment,” McCausland-Durie added.

The Southern Steel in particular have suffered since the loss of English import George Fisher to an ACL injury.

They have recorded five straight losses to open the season, but looked much improved in their 54-49 defeat by the Magic on Saturday.

The Steel had also been waiting on the return of fellow attacker Saviour Tui from surgery on a meniscus tear.

Tui returned strongly against the Magic, shooting 28 from 31 attempts.

Stars coach Kiri Wills is adamant the Steel’s struggles do not indicate a lack of depth.

Last year the Northern Mystics collapsed after Grace Nweke went down with injury despite dominating most of the competition.

Wills said the goal shoot position will often define a team’s season.

“It doesn’t matter how good the rest of your team is, if you don’t have a quality, marquee goal shoot then you are not going to win games. When you lose that player after all of the contracting has been done, you’re not going to replace like with like.”

Introducing more imports could bolster the ANZ Premiership’s talent pool.

Australia’s domestic Super Netball competition allows unlimited imports whereas New Zealand teams are restricted to just one.

But Araroa would hate to see overseas players taking the opportunities of developing Kiwis.

“It is a little bit unfortunate what some of our teams are experiencing at the moment with the odd player not being around. But it actually gives these younger players opportunities to have a taste in there when they wouldn’t normally.”

A free agent player pool was introduced during Covid to help fill gaps on teams decimated by illness.

Former Silver Ferns captain Rore came out of retirement for a one-off appearance for the Stars after defender Elle Temu was struck down with illness.

But Wills said a full loan system - like seen in European football and US-based competitions - is not plausible for a sport yet to become fully professional.

“We’ve got girls in our team who are working and studying at Auckland University. So to pack up and go to Invercargill to fill a spot probably isn’t that much of a carrot.”

Araroa points out netball is now competing with a range of other sports which were not targeted towards girls in decades gone by, which could be affecting the player pool.

The Magic coach said the number of options for girls has grown from three or four to around 20 disciplines.

“Really for us as netball advocates, we just have to make sure our programmes are attractive enough for those girls to see there’s a future and pathway here.”