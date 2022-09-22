Ameliaranne Ekenasio in action during the Silver Ferns' second-test victory. Photo / photosport.nz

Silver Ferns 75

Jamaica 35

The second Taini Jamison Trophy netball test provided Jamaica a chance to prove themselves.

Just 24 hours prior they suffered a 25-point drubbing on the North Shore. But around 50 kilometres down the southern motorway, there was no sunshine forecast.

It seemed the trophy was New Zealand's before Jamaica even got on the plane, when they eventually did get on the plane due to visa issues.

Jamaica were clearly fatigued and understandably. They only had seven fit players at their disposal and a change would only be made if they were desperate. Whereas New Zealand had very fresh legs with two players not taking the court in the opening test.

Mila Reuelu-Buchanan resembled an energiser bunny in wing attack, bringing a different flavour to Maddy Gordon who started on Wednesday. Defender Phoenix Karaka shone in the unfamiliar position of wing defence and back at goal defence picking up seven gains.

The Sunshine Girls had little to nothing left in the tank. They failed to pick up easy loose balls and had no energy to speak to each other on court. No changes were made throughout both tests.

Captain Shimona Nelson confirmed that her side were fatigued.

"We lost our way and New Zealand capitalised on that. Us losing our concentration played a big impact on us."

That fatigue was evident in the second half. The Sunshine Girls scored just six goals in the third quarter and seven in the fourth, which Nelson acknowledged wasn't good enough.

"I think we were grateful to be making those goals, even though it wasn't the max at what we could produce. We did our best."

Nelson says the abysmal performance both on and off the court won't happen again, and she's adamant it won't affect their World Cup preparations.

"We'll definitely use this as a stepping stone moving forward. Preparation, planning and just being proactive about everything that's meant to be in place in order to perform at our best. Not to have any of this being repeated and having the girls prepped and ready to go."

Although the series wasn't what Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua hoped for, it gave her a chance to test out new combinations leading into next month's Constellation Cup, in particularly the shooting combo of Ekenasio and Grace Nweke.

"With Grace being such a weapon behind there and Meels being a weapon in regards to her shooting and her volume it's still finding its feet and the combination is growing. Those opportunities to get out there and test ourselves prior to Constellation Cup are really valuable."

But Taurua acknowledges playing against Australia will expose their weak areas.

"It's going to be competitive out on court. That's what we thrive for. These players that are getting an opportunity, that's the only way that you can be tested - against the best."