Shawn Marion celebrates with the NZ Breakers after their 31-point win over the Southeast Melbourne Phoenix. Photo / Photosport

It’s been an interesting run since Shawn Marion and the rest of the NZ Breakers’ ownership group took the reins.

The former NBA star and 2011 champion is part of the group that took over from Paul and Liz Blackwell in 2018. Since then, they have had to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic during which the team was based in Australia, missing the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, and reports the group are looking to sell the team.

Most recently, an Adelaide-based writer suggested financial constraints could force the Breakers out of the league next season and see the team moved to Australia.

Fellow owner Matt Walsh told the Herald earlier this month that they had no intention of doing so, and Marion said while the possibility of selling the team was something that may come up in the future, at this stage it had not been discussed by the ownership group.

“We’re locked and loaded and focused on right now. What happens down the line, you just can’t control,” Marion told the Herald.

“We’re here. Nobody’s moving the team. We’re in Auckland, baby.”

The 45-year-old has been in Auckland over the last week for the first time since before the pandemic to support the team on their current home stretch. He was courtside for their 31-point win over the Southeast Melbourne Phoenix at Spark Arena last Saturday and is expected to be in the building when the Breakers host the third-placed Tasmania Jackjumpers at the not-yet-sold-out Eventfinda Stadium on Friday night as they continue to fight for a spot in the playoffs.

The Breakers currently sit one spot out of the playoff places in seventh with a 9-11 record, two wins back from the Cairns Taipans but with three games in hand on them.

Of the seven games left on their schedule, three of those are against teams currently outside the playoffs, with the other four against the teams currently occupying the top four spots on the ladder.

Shawn Marion, co-owner of the Breakers, with the team after victory in the round 16 ANBL match between New Zealand Breakers and SE Melbourne Phoenix at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday, January 20, 2024. Photo: David Rowland / www.photosport.nz

Asked if he offered any wisdom or pointers to the team when he was able to link up with them in person, Marion said their most recent performance spoke for itself.

“If you watched the game [last week] what pointers am I going to give them? They won by 30 points. All I can say is repeat that action and play that same way every night,” he said.

“We’ve got a great group of guys and they definitely put it out on the floor. You see it, they play hard, they compete, and sometimes you just fall short. There are situations where sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way, but for the most part, if you go out there and play with your energy and effort, a lot of times you reap the benefit of it.”

Marion’s resume would make him more than qualified to share his feedback should he wish.

During an 18-season NBA career, Marion was an NBA champion, a four-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA third-team selection, and an Olympic bronze medalist. Last year, he got arguably the greatest honour in the sport when his No 31 jersey was retired by the Phoenix Suns.

Marion said it was a moment he knew would happen at some stage given his contributions in a nine-season run with the team.

“Yeah, I knew that. I mean, c’mon, man. I’m not going to sit here and be over-cocky or anything, but I earned that. It wasn’t given, I earned that and it was very much appreciated. I truly earned that, and there’s not even a question about that.”

