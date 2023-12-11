Mitchell Robinson will have left ankle surgery this week, leaving the New York Knicks without their starting centre and the NBA’s top offensive rebounder for at least two months.
Robinson was hurt Saturday in a loss to Boston and the Knicks announced Tuesday that he would undergo the procedure this week. The team said he would be evaluated in eight-to-10 weeks.
Robinson’s rebounding and shot blocking have helped fuel the Knicks’ defence and his ability to chase down missed shots has given them extra possessions on offence. The 7-footer leads the league with 112 offensive rebounds (5.3 per game).
For the season, Robinson is averaging 6.2 points and 10.3 rebounds. He is shooting 59 per cent this season, having set the NBA record in 2019-20 when he hit 74.2 per cent of his shots to break Wilt Chamberlain’s mark of 72.7 per cent in 1972-73.
