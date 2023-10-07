The New Zealand Breakers have started their season with a 1-1 record. Photo / Photosport

Breakers coach Mody Maor is hopeful the team’s unconventional trip to the United States this week will help to galvanise the team, who continue to search for their identity after a disrupted preseason.

During the build-up to the new NBL season, the Breakers had players unavailable due to international commitments or injury. With a roster featuring just six returning players, it was vital time to iron out the kinks that they were not able to fully utilise.

However, after beginning their campaign with a win and a loss, the side will not feature in round three – instead heading to the US for matches against the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers (October 11) and Utah Jazz (October 17).

“We have two weeks now in a unique situation, but it can be a blessing in disguise,” Maor said following their side’s 89-84 loss to the Brisbane Bullets on Thursday night.

“If we get after it in these next two weeks and chip away at the areas where we need to be better, it would be a great thing for us. If we think we’re going on a vacation to the States, it would be a very bad thing.”

“These are two weeks that we can come out of them stronger, better, more connected, tougher, with a better understanding of schemes and execution, and hopefully a better understanding of what wins.”

The Breakers are expected to be without the services of Finn Delany against their two NBA foes after he was ruled out of the clash against Brisbane. Delany is dealing with a groin issue that the team will be mindful of managing in order to have him available when they return for their visit to Melbourne United on October 22.

Against the Bullets, foul trouble was an issue for the Breakers, as they allowed the visitors to shoot 15 more free throws than they earned. It was the second time in as many games this season that the New Zealand side gave up more free throws than they were awarded, and it ultimately proved costly; Brisbane outscoring the Breakers from the charity stripe 20-10.

“When the opponent shoots 27 free throws and we shoot 12, it’s a big gap,” Maor said.

“This is indicative of us playing soft on both sides of the court; foul instead of defending, not attacking the rim, playing one action, it definitely impacted the game.”

“I’m sure there’s a few possessions where we executed well – we scored 85 points - but we’re very far from who we need to be. We knew that we had a disrupted preseason coming in, we knew it would take us a little bit of time in order to figure out how a talented team needs to compete and that’s our biggest challenge – to understand that yes, we’re very talented, but talent doesn’t win basketball games.”