Steven Adams on draft day (left) in 2013, and today.

Steven Adams never expected to be in this position.

Now playing in his 10th year in the NBA and recently re-signed on a two-year extension with one of the league’s most exciting teams, the past decade has been quite the journey for the Kiwi Memphis Grizzlies centre.

“I didn’t think I would get drafted, then I got drafted,” Adams tells the Herald.

“I didn’t think I would be around too long, so I just took it year by year and then managed to build a 10-year career in the NBA. It’s bloody good stuff.”

While there is so much focus on who is scoring the ball in the NBA, Adams has made a massive impact for every team he has played for with his strength, rebounding prowess and team-first approach.

He has put those assets to terrific use through 678 NBA games, quietly putting together an impressive resume. He is one of just 10 players to have averaged five offensive rebounds per game in a season, holds the single-season offensive rebounding record for the Oklahoma City Thunder (391) and Grizzlies (349), has been part of several good playoff runs, and is often referred to as the strongest man in the NBA.

Steven Adams takes the ball to the hoop. Photo / Getty

But the 29-year-old isn’t one to dwell on his achievements.

“It went by quick, but I haven’t done too much reflecting. I’m just grateful. All the people that helped me along the way, all the friends I’ve met, relationships I’ve built, those are important; those are what has made it memorable.”

Leading into this season, Adams inked a two-year extension to remain in Memphis worth US$25.2m, showing his value to a team on the rise.

Adams is one of just two players on the Memphis roster older than 26. Beyond his production on the court, Adams has embraced his teammates and the Grizzlies franchise from the moment he was traded to the team from the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of the 2021-22 season.

He is often praised for providing a positive locker room presence to a team who have taken the league by storm — with their culture playing a big part in that rise.

“It was good to get that done,” Adams said of his contract extension. “I really want to be here, so it was good that all that shit got taken care of and now we can just focus on basketball. It’s just good that the team actually wants me here.

“We’re all just coming together. Everyone here is a good dude, it’s a good organisation. Everyone here is friendly, they’re their own person, and everyone accepts one another. I don’t know what I bring, mate. I’m just here for the banter.”