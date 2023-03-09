Shawn Kemp has a storied 14-year NBA career, appearing across the court from many NBA legends of the 90s era like Michael Jordon. Photo / Getty

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, and was set to appear in court Friday, a sheriff’s official said.

Online jail records show Kemp was booked on a felony charge of drive-by shooting on Thursday. Pierce County Sheriff spokesman Sergeant Darren Moss said Kemp, 53, was scheduled to appear in court later on Friday NZT.

According to BBC News, an argument between two drivers escalated to the point a gun was fired by one man with several witnesses capturing the incident on phones. No injuries were reported.

This is not Kemp’s first run-in with the law. In 2006 he was arrested twice for alleged drug possession.

Kemp was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.

Kemp debuted in the NBA during the 1989-90 season as a 20-year-old who had never played college basketball. He became known for his high-flying, athletic dunks and the nickname the “Reign Man”.