National League showdown: Familiar Wellington foe awaits Napier City Rovers in season-opener

Napier City Rovers captain Jim Hoyle has led by example throughout the 2023 Central League and now has set his sights on his team excelling in the National League. Photo / Neil Reid

Napier City Rovers captain Jim Hoyle has led by example throughout the 2023 Central League and now has set his sights on his team excelling in the National League. Photo / Neil Reid

Captain Jim Hoyle is hoping Napier City Rovers make it third time lucky in 2023 when the side takes on Petone FC in their opening match of football’s Napier League.

The sides will clash at Bluewater Stadium on Sunday.

They’ve met twice before in 2023 during the recently completed Central League.

Petone got bragging rights with a 4-2 win in the second round. The sides then drew 2-2 in round 11; a match in which Napier City Rovers dominated and were unlucky not to be leading by up to 5-0 at halftime.

Hoyle – who brought up his 150th match for Napier City Rovers in the second showdown – said it was positive to kick off the National League against a team they knew well and adding three points was the only result his team were targeting.

“Whenever we play at home, we think it’s a game that you’ve got to try and win,” he said.

“We’ve played them twice this year. We should know what they’re going to bring and they’ve been sort of the surprise package of the Central League.

“We’ve got to look at it as a must-win first game of the National League. There’s no better way to start off, hopefully with three points.”

Napier City Rovers captain Jim Hoyle in a moment of reflection after his side drew 2-2 draw against Petone this year. Photo / Neil Reid

Petone clinched the final National League qualifying spot available from the Central League by nabbing fourth place. Napier City Rovers finished third.

Hoyle and his teammates ended a two-decade absence of Napier City Rovers from the National League when they qualified for last season’s competition.

For most of that time, the National League was run on a franchise structure, with the now-defunct Hawke’s Bay United representing the region.

Hoyle said all involved in the first team were proud to be among the top 10 club teams in the country for the second year running.

The side finished eighth in 2022.

Jim Hoyle says Napier City Rovers have the belief that they can compete strongly in the upcoming National League. Photo / Neil Reid

“We know that we can compete at National League level,” Hoyle said.

“I think we’ve got better strength in depth this year, which has been big for us. Some of those younger boys have progressed over the past year and that has made them a lot more well-rounded as footballers.

“And we’ve got a lot more, I would say, quality in key areas that has been good for us this year. The spine of the squad has been good and consistent, which has pushed us on for that long stint where we had them beaten.”

Hoyle was a rock for Napier City Rovers during the 2023 Central League; with his commitment on defence and the leadership he provided the side on and off the pitch when the team was in a lengthy and tense battle for National League qualification.

That commitment from the captain was recognised at the club’s awards evening last Saturday.

While pleased with his own contribution, Hoyle gave credit to his teammates who he said had been “class” and tightly knit throughout the year.

Captain Jim Hoyle says there is a strong and positive team bond within Napier City Rovers that they have enjoyed both on and off the pitch in 2023. Photo / Neil Reid

“Whenever we have a team meal or a team event, everyone’s involved, everyone’s keen,” he said.

“That’s a real story of the season; when we got ourselves together and when we brought in when we knew it would do or die, we pulled through for the rest of the season.

“Hopefully we just take that togetherness into the start of the National League.”

The squad Hoyle will captain in the National League features fellow 2019 Chatham Cup-winner Liam Schofield.

The 29-year-old stepped back from the Napier City Rovers’ first team in the early stages of the Central League for personal reasons. But he returned to the squad in the latter stages of the season and is hungry to showcase his skills on the national level again.

Hoyle and Schofield have a strong bond; they both hail from Barnsley, they have tasted success for Napier City Rovers and they also work in the same painting crew for Geary Painting; owned by former Rover David Geary.

“It’s been so good having him back, buying back into that team environment and just being so positive,” Hoyle said of his mate

“We know what quality he’s got. He’s a quality footballer”.

Napier City Rovers v Petone FC

Kick-off: 2pm, Bluewater Stadium, September 24

Napier City Rovers’ National League draw

September 24: v Petone FC (Bluewater Stadium)

September 30: v Wellington Olympic (Away)

October 8: v Auckland City (Bluewater Stadium)

October 14: v Wellington Olympic (Away)

October 22: v Manurewa (Bluewater Stadium)

October 29: v Christchurch United (Away)

November 5: v Cashmere Technical (Away)

November 11: v Eastern Suburbs (Bluewater Stadium)

November 18: v Auckland United (Away)

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.