Nathan Limm: Why the Silver Ferns v England series is a cruel joke

The Silver Ferns’ upcoming Taini Jamison Trophy series against England has been turned into nothing more than a cruel joke.

None of the Roses’ 12 players who won silver at the Netball World Cup in South Africa will feature in the three-test contest, with seven potential debutants listed in an inexperienced squad.

What’s more, coach Jess Thirlby will also be absent, leaving assistant - and former Silver Fern - Liana Leota to lead the side.

What had shaped as a thrilling sequel to the heartbreaking 46-40 defeat by the Roses in the World Cup semifinal is now a mere trial run for a few English youngsters, while the best players have a holiday.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie labelled the announcement as “disappointing” and “disrespectful”. She is absolutely right.

Thousands of fans have already sold out the second test in Porirua, with a handful of tickets left in Christchurch and Hamilton. Many of those fans would’ve wanted to see the Silver Ferns get one over the Roses following the World Cup exit - a feat which would now feel decidedly hollow.

Netball is not quite a global game. For decades it has been dominated by New Zealand and Australia, with England, Jamaica and South Africa only surging into power in recent years.

It is therefore the responsibility of the leading nations to put out their best when a heavyweight series arrives. The Taini Jamison Trophy is a chance to capitalise on the success of the World Cup, which proved to be the most competitive and engaging in history.

For England to follow up with a team featuring none of their nation’s best talent sends two clear messages. A) Bilateral series are not a priority, and B) New Zealand are not a team worth making a special effort for.

Can they honestly say they’d send a development side to a series against Australia?

England have since been in contact with Wyllie, and it is understood injuries, retirements and extended leave periods are involved in the decision. But to rule out their entire World Cup squad? Surely this could’ve been planned better.

This isn’t the first time the Silver Ferns have had to deal with visiting opposition failing to pull their weight.

The Jamaicans literally didn’t show up for last year’s bilateral series after failing to acquire their visas in time, resulting in only seven players turning up for game one.

Organisers scrambled to rejig the schedule into a two-match series, with the Hamilton leg scrapped.

It made a mockery of what should’ve been a titanic clash between two of the world’s top nations. Netball Jamaica were subsequently fined $10,000 for the debacle.

If England never intended to send a proper squad, they neglected to inform NNZ. The Silver Ferns could’ve scheduled a series against another nation more willing to fully commit. Instead, England have opted to waste New Zealand’s time and - to a certain extend - the money of Kiwi fans.

At the end of the day, we don’t know what this contest will produce, but one thing about this rings true. If the Silver Ferns don’t win the series 3-nil, I’ll have egg on my face.