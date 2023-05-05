Eden Park would become the centrepiece of a national and regional stadium strategy. Image / Eden Park Trust

OPINION

It’s time to make the Warriors and rugby league the priority in Auckland’s live sporting roster.

Over the last week, we’ve seen a multimillion-dollar proposal for an upgraded Eden Park put forward. It was followed by a story foreshadowing a new waterfront stadium plan to be released in the next two weeks.

Newsroom discussion saw the point raised that Eden Park is effectively only there for one All Blacks test a year, which invariably sells out.

The Blues have struggled to make the ground roar for the best part of two decades, bar some extra special Super Rugby occasions over the last couple of years, such as last year’s final and 2020 Aotearoa competition fixtures.

The Warriors are the only domestic team in Auckland that consistently sells 15 to 20 thousand tickets week in, week out. At what point do we have to look at a bigger and better venue for a club which looks on the surface to be more profitable than the Blues?

Now, I understand the history in Penrose. For 28 years this club has been the face of Mount Smart. And they clearly love it.

The Warriors’ lease at Mount Smart Stadium lasts through to 2028. Stadiums have lifelines, and unless the council are willing to throw millions of dollars in, Mount Smart’s will eventually come to an end.

The big question is, do we continue to patch and fix up the range of aging Auckland venues or invest fully into a new, state of the art venture?

If the answer is yes, the next question becomes: Eden Park or the waterfront?

Regardless, this is the perfect opportunity for the Warriors to align themselves with one of these plans.

Cameron George, tell us what you’d need to see from one of these grounds in order to commit. A wish-list. Imagine Warriors games on a Friday night at the waterfront. 30 thousand Kiwis wandering downtown after work to the game.

A major sporting club aligning themselves with one of these plans would surely be a major boost in its application for government and council funding.

It must be acknowledged that the Eden Park proposal lacks substance. Zero estimated costs and no proposed timeframe undermine the validity of the plan itself.

I’m keen for a mansion with six bedrooms, four swimming pools and a movie theatre. On the other hand, I have no idea how much it’d cost or when it’ll happen. My plan sounds more like a dream, don’t you think?

The Auckland Waterfront Consortium’s proposal is estimated to cost around nine billion - yes, billion - dollars, but they’re confident of finding an overseas investor and raising capital through to sale of excess land at Eden Park and around Bledisloe Wharf.

Regardless, this is an opportunity. A blank slate. What’s the harm in testing the waters to see what could be gained?

Let’s give rugby league and the Warriors a platform more fitting for the buzz they create.