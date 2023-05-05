Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Nathan Limm: How the Warriors could take advantage of ‘Stadium Wars’

Nathan Limm
By
3 mins to read
Eden Park would become the centrepiece of a national and regional stadium strategy. Image / Eden Park Trust

Eden Park would become the centrepiece of a national and regional stadium strategy. Image / Eden Park Trust

OPINION

It’s time to make the Warriors and rugby league the priority in Auckland’s live sporting roster.

Over the last week, we’ve seen a multimillion-dollar proposal for an upgraded Eden Park put forward. It was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport