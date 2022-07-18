Ben Stokes will retire from one-day international cricket after this week's match against South Africa in Durham. Photo / Rui Vieira, AP

England Test cricket captain Ben Stokes will retire from one-day international cricket after Tuesday's match against South Africa in Durham.

The 31-year-old revealed the shock call on social media, but will continue to play Test cricket and T20 cricket.

Stokes has long been an absolute star in all formats of the game but averages 39.44 in ODIs with the bat, compared with 36.16 in Test cricket.

With the ball, he's less effective in the shorter form, averaging 41.79 runs per wicket with a strike rate of a wicket every 41.6 balls.

But Stokes is a key member of all three formats for England, including his most famous innings where he struck 84 not out to almost single-handedly win the World Cup final for England in a controversial 2019 thriller.

However, there'll be no repeat as Stokes revealed via Instagram he was walking away from the 50-over game.

"I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way," Stokes wrote.

England captain Ben Stokes, left, and men's test coach Brendon McCullum talk during a nets session at Lord's Cricket Ground. Photo / Steven Paston, PA via AP

"As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it's not as hard dealing with the fact I can't give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it.

"Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all. It's time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years.

"I will give everything I have to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format.

"I would like to wish Jos Buttler, Matthew Mott, the players and the support staff every success going forward. We have made great strides in white-ball cricket over the past seven years, and the future looks bright.

"I have loved all 104 games I have played so far, I've got one more, and it feels amazing to be playing my last game at my home ground in Durham.

"As always, the England fans have always been there for me and will continue to be there. You're the best fans in the world. I hope we can win on Tuesday and set the series up nicely against South Africa."

The managing director of England cricket, Rob Key, paid tribute to the retiring star.

"I know this must have been a tough decision, but I completely understand why he has reached this conclusion," he said.

"I'm sure that when we look back on Ben's career and see this as one of the reasons he will play 120-plus Tests and help England in T20 matches and World Cups for many years to come.

"It is a typically selfless decision that will benefit England long-term."

It was just the start of the tributes for Stokes.

Indian star Virat Kohli commented: "You're the most competitive bloke I've ever played against. Respect,"

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan posted: "Congratulations on a wonderful ODI career @benstokes38. Best of luck with your Test career and other commitments. ODI cricket will surely miss you."

Former England spinner Monty Panesar wrote: "Stokes has made a selfless decision for the benefit of the England team."

Stokes became England's 81st Test captain in April and has already seen some changes.

Along with former New Zealand skipper Brendan McCullum as Test coach, England chased down some massive scores, defeating Test World Champions New Zealand 3-0 and the nation's biggest ever chase against India earlier this month.

It comes amongst a discussion in cricket circles about the schedules being too packed with Test, ODI and T20I cricket as well as domestic competitions and countless T20 competitions around the world.