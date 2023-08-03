BEEP! BEEP! BEEP! BEEP!

The incessant chorus of alarms begins at 6am sharp at the Southern Sun Waterfront hotel.

The bleeping serves as a call to arms, as the Silver Ferns suit up for the defence of their Netball World Cup title in Cape Town.

For an early morning game, breakfast must be eaten by 6.30am, roughly three hours before centre pass.

Eggs on toast is a staple meal for almost everyone in the New Zealand team.

Other options include cereals, porridge and a variety of amazing omelettes. All they have to do is list their ingredients, and a couple of minutes later, it materialises in front of them.

Specialist wing attack Gina Crampton opts for cheese, onion and tomato. She’s not a big fan of the chilli - especially before a game - but a few of her teammates are enticed by the spice.

Crampton also stays well clear of the mushrooms, in contrast to injured shooter Grace Nweke, who - along with management - can be seen adding a portion of brown fungi to her ceramic plate.

After licking their lips and brushing their teeth, the players mill out for strapping and showers.

Once fresh and energised, the Ferns don their most important piece of armour - the black dress, emblazoned with the history of the symbolic silver fern.

The players pile onto the team bus around 7.30am. Surrounded by police escort, the bus carries them about 200 metres to the back of the International Convention Centre, where all 60 matches are played across 10 days.

Maia Wilson and Ameliaranne Ekenasio (Captain) of New Zealand react during the Netball World Cup 2023 Pool G match. Photo / Getty Images.

Any locals unfortunate enough to have their morning commute to work clash with New Zealand’s four-minute ride are stopped and forced to make way.

If you guessed the Silver Ferns’ on-board traditions mirrored the All Blacks’ hierarchal system of veterans at the back and newbies at the front, you’re wrong.

However, everyone has their place. Players may switch from the left to the right window, but the row always remains the same.

Phoenix Karaka, Jane Watson, captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Crampton reside nearer the front. Whitney Souness, Maia Wilson, Kelly Jury and Maddy Gordon occupy the middle. Nweke and the other attackers are always at the back.

Much to the dismay of Crampton, there’s no music on the bus. The changing room is a different story.

When she’s not throwing bullet passes into shooting circles, Souness moonlights as a DJ. She is the designated boss, chief executive and supreme ruler of the Playlist Committee.

Although the Pulse midcourter herself favours afrobeats - a blend of African pop music - she caters to the tastes of their entire 15-strong squad and management.

More mellow tunes can be heard around 8am, but they begin to ramp up in intensity as the first whistle draws nearer.

Although their match doesn’t begin for over an hour, the early arrival gives the shooters plenty of time to practise at the post on the match court.

Travelling reserve Mila Reuelu-Buchanan acts as a “hype-bunny”, keeping energy levels up and the atmosphere positive.

That’s under the watchful eye of Dame Noeline Taurua, however, who likes a calm, controlled changing room and will keep a lid on any pre-game dance parties.

After the match, the team does warm-downs and stretching before reconvening in the changing room for a “hot debrief”. The players are encouraged to give their thoughts and feelings on the contest without having watched anything back.

The speakers are switched off post-game. The Silver Ferns do have a celebratory team chant to bellow if they win, but if it has a name, Crampton doesn’t know it.

From there, the players hit the pools and take turns dipping into ice baths to aid in quick recovery ahead of another match the next morning.

The early afternoon is pencilled in as “rejuvenation time”. The Ferns are either found off their feet doing analysis at the hotel or heading out to meet family who have made the trip over to support.

As the sun begins to set over the waterfront, Taurua leads the final team meeting, closing official proceedings for the day.

The players eat dinner at the hotel and then it’s off to bed for some much-needed kip before the bleeping begins once more.