Race fans are hoping “pro-speedway” councillors are elected to the Auckland Council this week as they continue the battle over the future of their beloved Western Springs speedway track.
In October last year, the council voted – to the horror of fans – to move speedway from Western Springs andcombine it with racing at Waikaraka Park in Onehunga.
Western Springs has long been the home of speedway in New Zealand, attracting thousands of fans and drivers from around the globe since 1929.
The five open-wheel classes (cars with wheels outside their body) that race at Western Springs, including the iconic midgets and sprintcars, cannot race at Waikaraka Park safely, according to reports.
A 2023 analysis by Tataki Auckland Unlimited, a council-controlled organisation (CCO), was sent to competitors of both Western Springs and Waikaraka Park speedways in hopes of determining the best future for all types of racing and facilities in Auckland.
It showed open-wheel competitors prefer a safety fence that aligns with the concrete wall which surrounds the track, because an exposed open-wheel car landing on top of the wall increases the danger for the driver.
Additionally, a lip – or kickout – at the bottom of the wall designed to reduce the impact of heavy, robust stockcars is considered dangerous for open-wheel cars because hitting it could launch them into a major tumble.
Although the report acknowledged open-wheel competitors’ safety concerns, the new Waikaraka Park upgrade plans feature a kickout and an 800mm fence setback.
And if enough councillors in support of keeping speedway at Western Springs are elected in the local body election now in progress, the decision to shift it could be easily enough reversed, according to sitting councillor Wayne Walker.
“If the council is changed at the upcoming local elections to a situation where you’ve got a majority of councillors in support of speedway, then the earlier decisions can be revisited and turned around and would save speedway at Western Springs,” he told Te Waha Nui (TWN), the AUT student journalism newsroom.
“Speedway is a really good fit at Western Springs. It pays its way, so it’s economical, it’s compatible and part of the cultural landscape of Auckland.
Walker said it injected a lot of money into the Auckland economy, which the city needed right now.
Western Springs has been limited to 12 speedway events per season, with little flexibility for rainouts and curfews preventing racing after 10.30pm.
Walker asked why ticket booths and food stalls were removed while cricket terraces were installed, reducing seating and obstructing the view.
He said the reopening of the speedway was drawn out by more than a year after the 2023 storms and reopened with restricted capacity. However, Laneway festivalgoers had seemed able to access the entire stadium some weeks before.
Mayor Wayne Brown’s statement in March that more people went to “a corner dairy” than to Western Springs Speedway did not acknowledge that the speedway was restricted to just four meets that year, despite wanting more.
Brown said the race promoter had told the council that the speedway was no longer financially viable at Western Springs.
However, former co-promoter Gary Roberts said moving open-wheel racing away from Western Springs would be a “financial disaster”.
He said Waikaraka Park did not have the spectator capacity for the show open-wheel racing offered and provided less exposure for sponsors.
In the 1979/80 season, Roberts said, he welcomed 36,369 spectators to a single event, but crowd numbers declined in the 90s after Ponsonby Rugby Club moved into the stadium and installed a rugby field in the centre, reducing the track width to Speedway New Zealand’s minimum requirement – less than half of the world-famous Knoxville Raceway.
Roberts said: “The first step for a new promoter [at Western Springs] would be to widen the straights to improve racing quality and therefore attract larger crowds.”
Third-generation spectator Susanne Davis said racing at Western Springs was “the sound of summer”, when her family schedules revolved around the race calendar.
Mayoral candidate Kerrin Leoni voted to relocate the speedway from Western Springs, but told RNZ that at the time, she did not have all the information to make that decision.
Mayor Brown did not allow the speedway association to present to councillors on the issue, she said.
Meanwhile, fraudulent letters reportedly misrepresented the stance of some stakeholders on the proposed move and were presented to councillors before the vote.
After speaking to speedway stakeholders, Leoni said that if she had had the relevant information, her decision would have been different.
The speedway association lists the following candidates as in favour of keeping speedway at Western Springs: Kerrin Leoni (candidate for mayor), Wayne Walker and John Watson (Albany ward), Christine Fletcher and Mark Pervan (Albert-Eden), Dene Green (Franklin), Maurice Williamson and Bo Burns (Howick), Henrietta Devoe (Manukau), Daniel Newman and Matt Winiata (Manurewa-Papakura), Tabetha Elliott (Maungakiekie-Tāmaki), John Gillon and Helena Roza (North Shore), Ken Turner and Sunil Kaushal (Waitākere), Mike Lee (Waitematā-Gulf), and Craig Lord (Whau).
Although licensing of competitors at Waikaraka Park has officially opened for the coming season, a statement from Speedway New Zealand said it had not yet been presented with the venue for sign-off.