Home / Sport / Motorsport / Formula 1

Formula 1: Liam Lawson qualifies 13th for Spanish Grand Prix, Yuki Tsunoda last

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read



Liam Lawson will start 13th in Formula One’s Spanish Grand Prix, after being eliminated in the second session of qualifying in Barcelona.

The Kiwi was 0.152s away from reaching the third qualifying session (Q3), after a weekend that had seen him in the top 10 of all three practice sessions.

