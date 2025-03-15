Advertisement
Formula 1: Liam Lawson dogged by car issues in Melbourne practice, Red Bull race to fix before qualifying

Alex Powell
The Kiwi completed just two laps in practice on Saturday. Video / Sky Sport

Liam Lawson’s struggles at the Australian Grand Prix have gone from bad to worse, after the Kiwi’s involvement in the final practice session was wiped out by issues with his car.

After setting the 16th and 17th fastest times on the first day of Formula One practice on Friday in Melbourne, Lawson was limited to just two laps in Saturday’s final session, his last chance to get any time on track before qualifying.

A short statement from Red Bull to media explained the issues on Lawson’s car revolved around the power unit, leaving mechanics with a tight turnaround to fix them in the hope of being ready for qualifying.

What was thought to initially be an issue with the battery of Lawson’s RB21 was later found to be a pneumatic problem, and saw Red Bull’s entire mechanic crew spend more than 40 minutes attempting to fix it, to no avail.

The setback was the last thing Lawson needed after admitting to struggling for pace on Friday.

Lawson is driving at Melbourne’s Albert Park Circuit for the first time in a single-seater, and would ideally be able to complete as many laps as possible.

The 23 year old has managed just 52 laps across the three practice sessions. Only Haas’ Ollie Bearman managed less, after crashing in practice one, and beaching his car in practice three – with just 13 completed laps to his name.

If there’s any solace for Lawson, though, whatever fixes Red Bull were able to apply to both cars after their issues struggling for pace on Friday clearly worked.

Lawson’s teammate, world champion Max Verstappen, who recovered from the problems both drivers had in practices one and two to finish with the third-fastest overall time.

The Dutchman logged a best effort of 1m 16.002s, bettering the times set by McLaren’s Lando Norris in practice one, and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in practice two.

Only McLaren’s Oscar Piastri (1m 15.921s) and Mercedes’ George Russell (1m 15.960s) bettered Verstappen, as the only drivers to break the 1m 16s mark across the whole weekend so far.

Lawson’s best time across the three sessions was 1m 17.640s, which he achieved in practice two.

Qualifying for the Melbourne Grand Prix begins at 6pm on Saturday (NZT).

