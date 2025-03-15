The Kiwi completed just two laps in practice on Saturday. Video / Sky Sport

Liam Lawson’s struggles at the Australian Grand Prix have gone from bad to worse, after the Kiwi’s involvement in the final practice session was wiped out by issues with his car.

After setting the 16th and 17th fastest times on the first day of Formula One practice on Friday in Melbourne, Lawson was limited to just two laps in Saturday’s final session, his last chance to get any time on track before qualifying.

A short statement from Red Bull to media explained the issues on Lawson’s car revolved around the power unit, leaving mechanics with a tight turnaround to fix them in the hope of being ready for qualifying.

What was thought to initially be an issue with the battery of Lawson’s RB21 was later found to be a pneumatic problem, and saw Red Bull’s entire mechanic crew spend more than 40 minutes attempting to fix it, to no avail.

The setback was the last thing Lawson needed after admitting to struggling for pace on Friday.