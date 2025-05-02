Because of that, Lawson finished one place ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, by 17 milliseconds.

Lawson’s best effort was 1.246s back from the session leader, world championship leader Oscar Piastri of McLaren, who set a 1m 27.128s.

Current world champion Max Verstappen with the third best time, 1m 27.558s, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc bisected the two with a 1m 27.484s.

Lawson’s Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar continued to impress in his rookie Formula One season, and crossed the line with a fastest time of 1m 27.968s to finish fifth. That effort was 0.406s faster than the Kiwi.

Promisingly, Lawson improved over the course of the hour-long session. Starting on the hard tyres, Lawson was able to improve in pace as his first stint went on.

From a best timed lap of 1m 31.852s, the Kiwi was able to better his time to 1m 29.807s in his first 11 laps of the session.

That first stint, though, was 1.292s off the early pace, set by Mercedes’ George Russell.

With just over 30 minutes to go in the session, Lawson returned to track on another set of hard tyres, and again improved his best time by logging a lap of 1m 29.350s.

In the final 10 minutes, as teams set their focus to logging the fastest possible lap, both Lawson and Hadjar fitted a sole set of soft tyres, as Lawson - naturally - went quicker than he’d done on the hards.

The Kiwi got around the Miami circuit in 1m 28.374s, but returned to the pits immediately afterwards, as Bearman spun and hit the wall at turn 12 to trigger a red flag, and prematurely end the season with minutes left on the clock.

Sprint qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix begins later on Saturday morning. In 2024, Daniel Ricciardo achieved Racing Bulls’ best result of the season in the Miami sprint race, qualifying and finishing fourth.

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.